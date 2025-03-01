  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Opinion At no point Trump said anything about lasting peace

All he said was that he wants peace. The length of it was not mentioned at all. And this was exactly Zelensky’s concern. Trump’s team probably got slapped down by the Russians, and of course, Trump didn’t want to exert himself too much, so he went for the easy way out. Who knows—maybe he made some sort of deal with the Russians along the lines of: "Let us recoup the money we put into this, plus more, and in the meantime, regroup. I'll be out of office, and then you can do whatever you want." Wouldn't surprise me at all.

Some will say, "What does the U.S. owe them? Nothing." Well, at least have the balls to tell Zelensky the truth—he won’t have lasting peace, plain and simple.
 
