At Check-in, Kayla Harrison is the heaviest Bantamweight. This includes the men

WoozyFailGuy

WoozyFailGuy

Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
Joined
Oct 17, 2009
Messages
11,956
Reaction score
25,639
:eek:
stqt03zbpz4f1.jpeg
 
She's going to have a brutal weight cut. I just hope she pulls it off.

She's never made 135 lbs. Her last two cuts where right at the 136 lbs limit.

I think she'll make it but to think she won't be severely diminished by the cut is wishful.

Pena can win this by weathering the early storm. Kayla might need a finish early or it'll be a long night.
 
I think we can all agree, Kayla compared to her contemporaries is like Brock compared to the more regular sized (and more accomplished) heavyweights like Cain, Junior, and Stipe.
There always seems to be a certain threshold of size advantage that eventually becomes prone to diminishing returns

I think she most likely wins this weekend, but these weight cuts must be murderous on her body. She's essentially always one or 2 lbs away from entering the cage severely compromised
 
Hdfi said:
She was PFL champion at 155lb (LW), that's her ideal weight class.
Click to expand...
It's fucked up that her (155) and Cyborg (145) essentially had to move to 35 due to sheer lack of depth. What are we gonna do, open up 55 and re-open 45 for the 2 or 3 women in the world that would compete there?
Now 35 is paper thin too, outside of 115 and I guess 125, the other wmma weight classes are laughably shallow
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
It's fucked up that her (155) and Cyborg (145) essentially had to move to 35 due to sheer lack of depth. What are we gonna do, open up 55 and re-open 45 for the 2 or 3 women in the world that would compete there?
Now 35 is paper thin too, outside of 115 and I guess 125, the other wmma weight classes are laughably shallow
Click to expand...
The solution is to close down 135 and open up a 155. And make all the 135 fight up. Kind of like heavyweight to do like they’re very few heavy way to 265 and this lightweight division would be the women’s version of heavyweight.

You could have cyborg Kayla and Nunez all in the same weight class. And all of a sudden 155 is a stacked division. UFC’s is stupid for not doing it.
 
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums said:
The solution is to close down 135 and open up a 155. And make all the 135 fight up. Kind of like heavyweight to do like they’re very few heavy way to 265 and this lightweight division would be the women’s version of heavyweight.

You could have cyborg Kayla and Nunez all in the same weight class. And all of a sudden 155 is a stacked division. UFC’s is stupid for not doing it.
Click to expand...
Closing down divisions to compensate for limited star power seems super wishy washy, even for TKO.
If they closed 35 would they re open it later when some pretty young girl who can fight comes along? What would their press release entail as far as explaining why 35 was temporarily scrapped?

I know that's how they initially started things with Ronda, pretty much under those exact circumstances. But to close a division with belt lineage just to open up a new one that's even more shallow only for what's left of Kaylas career before she hangs em up?

I may not love WMMA or anything, but that would be such a random decision even by Dana and Co. standards
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga Hates You Sherbums
Media Juliana Pena accuses Kayla Harrison of PEDs to her face
3 4 5
Replies
98
Views
3K
biscuitsbrah
biscuitsbrah

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,069
Messages
57,377,340
Members
175,686
Latest member
Mahmoud_Oni_Ali

Share this page

Back
Top