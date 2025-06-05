At Check-in, Kayla Harrison is the heaviest Bantamweight. This includes the men

WoozyFailGuy
It's fucked up that her (155) and Cyborg (145) essentially had to move to 35 due to sheer lack of depth. What are we gonna do, open up 55 and re-open 45 for the 2 or 3 women in the world that would compete there?She was PFL champion at 155lb (LW), that's her ideal weight class.
Where did you find this? And does it say how much Julian opinions wait? I wanna know how much bigger Kayla is her
The solution is to close down 135 and open up a 155. And make all the 135 fight up. Kind of like heavyweight to do like they're very few heavy way to 265 and this lightweight division would be the women's version of heavyweight.
Now 35 is paper thin too, outside of 115 and I guess 125, the other wmma weight classes are laughably shallow
Closing down divisions to compensate for limited star power seems super wishy washy, even for TKO.
You could have cyborg Kayla and Nunez all in the same weight class. And all of a sudden 155 is a stacked division. UFC’s is stupid for not doing it.