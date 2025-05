Astrophotography shot from last night

rj144 said: What did you do? Star trails? You have any examples?



Sorry, you weren't familiar with Bortle zones?



I guess I got too technical. I thought you tried this at one point in the past. Click to expand...

There it is...I just got back to the bay and took care of it, so you can stop burning one for me now haha!No, no worries, none of that lost me, the scale is a pretty simple concept that I instinctually was aware of in practice, just not in name.I found this great page about its intracacies from a home astrophotographer who was in an 8 then moved to a 6.Interestingly, where he lists out detailed descriptions of each class, he mentions that in a zone 1 looking at Jupiter or Venus will lessen your level of night adaption in your vision, and a couple clusters in the Milky Way will cast visible shadows on the ground!I've mostly worked in an 8, but have had a few oportunities to shoot in a 2 or 3 (estimating, haven't looked them up on a light pollution map yet), and honestly it's very noticeable. Although not as noticeable as the difference in moon phases from my experience, although an area with less humidity would probably lessen some of its pollution.I don't have anything posted online, but this weekend will put some up here for ya...it's really nothing compared to yoursI'll post a couple Grobby ( @Graves The Elder ) will appreciate or at least recognize from this area too*edit* @rj144 I looked them up and I was close, two 3's and a 4