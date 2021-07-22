Astrophotography shot from last night

Out of likes but wanted to chime in.



Have checked out your threads but haven't replied due to feelings of inadequacy over the relative shiddiness of my years-ago effort in long exposure nighttime sky photos (not with telescopy or a camera body built for it, aka an IR camera iirc)



Your photos are superb and speak loudly of your dedication in pre and post work.



I bet I missed where you gave a rundown of your equipment, but would you mind recapping?



Also any info on exposure length, degrees (or percentages of?) of FOV would be appreciated.



When you discuss more photos to be able to eliminate the sensor noise and light pollution I take that to mean you are also doing hard work with layering in post?



Overall, regardless of proportion of pre/post (purists shit on post editing a lot) gotta commend you on the final (at this point, I know things can always be tweaked and fine tuned) product; in my limited experience I at least was able to experience the joys and sorrows of successful and aborted hour-long exposure attempts (though usually shorter) and even just the act of being out there doing it, patiently, while the world sleeps is a very unique experience shared by few!