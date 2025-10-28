KavkazDominance
I just spoke with someone close to Tom; apparently, he's become completely paranoid and won't leave his bed.
His father had to lock him in his room because the psycho Asspinall keeps screaming thinking he's about to lose his vision (he just has redness in his eye).
Did Bon Gamin break him?
