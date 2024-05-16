We wuz shogunz.
This is what is the prominent rage-bait response on Twitter, and it may be correct, but it may not be the DEI-game we fear it to be.
Assassins Creed has never been a series based on historical accuracy and neither will this be.
I just watched this video and agree with the entirety of it -
And I'm recently bought a toilet, and while shopping for a new one I thought all toilets are the same... blah blah blah... but I discovered that they used to be alot bigger in general, using 2 gallons of water per flush. Government regulations required new toilets to use a maximum of 1.6 gallons to 'save water and the environment.' At first the new toilets with those requirements sucked, but given time and engineering advancements, toilets now using 1.3 gallons are better toilets than the old toilets that use 2 gallons.
Now... how the hell is that information about toilets relevant to Assassins's Creed?
DEI sucks. No question about that, and it stifles creativity. I'm 1000% against it. That said, it COULD be worked around with creativity instead of turning into woke garbage.
Could 'Shadows' be still woke garbage? Absolutely.
But given the recent trend of 'Samurai Games' like Sekiro and Ghost of Tsushima, having a black samurai loosely based in a unknown historical figure... could be a way to stand out. Something unique, instead of what would have been the consensus - "Aug Ubisoft is finally making a samurai Assassins Creed after 15 years only because Samurai games are now popular."
Also to be fair, the vast majority of what we know about ninjas are myths perpetuated by pop culture & entertainment.... including the belief that ninjas were exclusively male.To be fair, I don't mind the black samurai as much as I do the forced female ninja. So unrealistic and completely blue balling long standing MALE fans who've waited for an AC game set in feudal japan for over a decade.
Also, "sorry, japanese men, no representation for you".
I think they also chose this Yasuke character because he is quite unknown even by Japanese historians. There is a lot of leeway to write their own depiction of him without doing any real research. They could have used one of the female samurai folk heroes during that era but they went with a made up Japanese female ninja. I think it's the same reason. They can write the same old oppressed Japanese woman avenges her father story.To be fair, I don't mind the black samurai as much as I do the forced female ninja. So unrealistic and completely blue balling long standing MALE fans who've waited for an AC game set in feudal japan for over a decade.
This is pretty much my thoughts on it as well. The very last concern to me is that the main character is a black samurai. I have lost complete faith in Ubisoft Assassins' Creed games and pretty much Ubisoft in general. Although PoP was decent.I’ll keep my money in my wallet. The few games by Ubisoft in general have sucked . Bloated boring game with too many fetch quests. Looking at you Valhalla and Odyssey .
I felt origins was the right move with enough rpg leveling up mech and exploring in a smaller “big open world” .
If I want to play a decent samurai game I’ll give Ghost of Tsushima a go or pick up Rise of the Ronin
I used to love AC and Far Cry. Both those games have gone downhill. I bought FC 6 and thought it was crap and stopped playing after a week
They know the discourse around their discounts. They hear people saying they'll wait until it's 50 percent off. Well now 50 percent off is still over 60 bucks lol. It's like those stores that charge absurd prices but give you a huge discount to think you're getting a good deal. I'm a sucker for this setting though so I'll mostly likely get it on Black Friday
I don't think it matters if there's a Japanese male.I was thinking it over and Yasuke isn’t the problem. The problem is excluding a Japanese male. Maybe they should have allowed you to choose the sex of the Japanese character.
