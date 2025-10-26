Aspinall's wrestling ability vs Jones (Gane fight comparison)

Something I saw although briefly in Tom vs Gane today was how easily Gane stuffed Tom's takedown versus how easily Jon chain wrestled Gane in their fight. Gane has been wrestling and working on his defense but I think people may have overestimated Aspinall's wrestling and takedown ability and defense. He isn't an accomplished or elite wrestler. He comes from a boxing, Jiujitsu and rugby background. His takedowns are bull rush football or rugby tackles. He cannot chain wrestle like Jones. Jones gets a hold of people and can chain wrestle them to the ground with double legs, trips and sweeps. Jones may take Aspinall down and then maul him if they fight. Also, I know GSP doesn't come from an elite wrestling background either but he has great distance and range management due to his karate background which enables him to feint and then level change into an explosive power double something Tom clearly lacks.