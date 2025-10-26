Aspinall's wrestling ability vs Jones (Gane fight comparison)

Something I saw although briefly in Tom vs Gane today was how easily Gane stuffed Tom's takedown versus how easily Jon chain wrestled Gane in their fight. Gane has been wrestling and working on his defense but I think people may have overestimated Aspinall's wrestling and takedown ability and defense. He isn't an accomplished or elite wrestler. He comes from a boxing, Jiujitsu and rugby background. His takedowns are bull rush football or rugby tackles. He cannot chain wrestle like Jones. Jones gets a hold of people and can chain wrestle them to the ground with double legs, trips and sweeps. Jones may take Aspinall down and then maul him if they fight. Also, I know GSP doesn't come from an elite wrestling background either but he has great distance and range management due to his karate background which enables him to feint and then level change into an explosive power double something Tom clearly lacks.
 
Totatlly different sequence. Gane threw the most sloppy punch of his life, putting himself so off balance that basically turned his back to Jones, giving Jones a free takedown. Not only has Gane never threw such a sloppy punch ever before, but I can't remember when someone threw such a sloppy punch in a ufc fight since CM punk.

So it was Gane having an inexplicable brain fart.
 
toms aight, gane also trained alot more after that so it's hard to compare.
 
Everyone already knew Jones has better TDs than Tom, but Tom has better TDD than Gane and is better if/when they're on the ground, and has 1 punch KO power standing. Jon's TD of Gane wasn't some slick trip or amazing double leg, he just grabbed him on a sloppy punch and Gane fell to the ground like a barbie doll and just tried to muscle himself up with no technique and his neck hanging out.
 
Maybe Gane should've tried to stuff Jones' takedown the same way as he did Toms?

G4JIL9OXUAAIzXK
 
uppercut01 said:
Something I saw although briefly in Tom vs Gane today was how easily Gane stuffed Tom's takedown versus how easily Jon chain wrestled Gane in their fight. Gane has been wrestling and working on his defense but I think people may have overestimated Aspinall's wrestling and takedown ability and defense. He isn't an accomplished or elite wrestler. He comes from a boxing, Jiujitsu and rugby background. His takedowns are bull rush football or rugby tackles. He cannot chain wrestle like Jones. Jones gets a hold of people and can chain wrestle them to the ground with double legs, trips and sweeps. Jones may take Aspinall down and then maul him if they fight. Also, I know GSP doesn't come from an elite wrestling background either but he has great distance and range management due to his karate background which enables him to feint and then level change into an explosive power double something Tom clearly lacks.
Thank you!

Everyone thought Tom would murk Gane cuz he has good grappling which is what makes him dangerous vs Jones.

But Tom is no wrestler. His huge grappling advantage is null unless he gets it there.

On the feet Gane has a slight advantage in reach and speed but Tom has power.

Likely full fight would be each round being close and Gane slightly edging until Tom hurts him enough to get a KD or secure a TD
 
nostradumbass said:
Everyone already knew Jones has better TDs than Tom, but Tom has better TDD than Gane and is better if/when they're on the ground, and has 1 punch KO power standing. Jon's TD of Gane wasn't some slick trip or amazing double leg, he just grabbed him on a sloppy punch and Gane fell to the ground like a barbie doll and just tried to muscle himself up with no technique and his neck hanging out.
Exactly!
Its likely people are blind before Gane poked their eyes
 
nostradumbass said:
Everyone already knew Jones has better TDs than Tom, but Tom has better TDD than Gane and is better if/when they're on the ground, and has 1 punch KO power standing. Jon's TD of Gane wasn't some slick trip or amazing double leg, he just grabbed him on a sloppy punch and Gane fell to the ground like a barbie doll and just tried to muscle himself up with no technique and his neck hanging out.
Rewatch the fight. Gane has a habit of looking down and then striking up top. He looked down and head kicked Tai Tuivosa. He tried the same shit on Jones but Jones slipped under the punch and took Gane's back. Then Jones pulled his weight back, tricking Gane into pulling forward and then Jones shifted his balance forward using his right knee as base causing Gane to fall down/get taken down. From there Jones used his far superior grappling to ragdoll, control Gane and submit him. Aspinall hasn't shown anything to indicate he can stuff Jones takedowns or deal with his leg/oblique kicks. I always favored Jones but this fight made it even more skewed towards him.
 
BowserJr said:
Exactly!
Its likely people are blind before Gane poked their eyes
Already responded but rewatch the fight. Gane has a habit of looking down and then striking up top. He looked down and head kicked Tai Tuivosa. He tried the same shit on Jones but Jones slipped under the punch and took Gane's back. Then Jones pulled his weight back, tricking Gane into pulling forward and then Jones shifted his balance forward using his right knee as base causing Gane to fall down/get taken down. From there Jones used his far superior grappling to ragdoll, control Gane and submit him. Aspinall hasn't shown anything to indicate he can stuff Jones takedowns or deal with his leg/oblique kicks. I always favored Jones but this fight made it even more skewed towards him.
 
markantony20 said:
Maybe Gane got better?
He got better but Jones setup of the takedown was far superior. He didn't just bull rush Gane like Aspinall tried to do. Jones takedown is far more nuanced, with his control and chain wrestling. I don't think Aspinall can deal with Jones wrestling or grappling. I think Jones takes Aspinall down and grapple fucks him and gets a stoppage via a submission or ground and pound.
 
Gilday said:
Maybe Gane should've tried to stuff Jones' takedown the same way as he did Toms?

G4JIL9OXUAAIzXK
That defense looks eerily familiar, almost like the fight-ending sequence.

If Gane tries that in a rematch, I'd like to see Aspinall take a foul for small joint manipulation.
 
JBJ was here said:
That defense looks eerily familiar, almost like the fight-ending sequence.

If Gane tries that in a rematch, I'd like to see Aspinall take a foul for small joint manipulation.
Fighters with a history of "accidental eye pokes" due to putting their open palms in opponents faces should be instantly disqualified for another poke in a different fight.

This was Gane's first offense, but he did that move twice in this fight at least, and I haven't rewatched the fight.

He should be heavily penalized if he ever does it again. The refs and athletic commission need to sit him down and explain that this is not acceptable and will not be considered accidental going forward.
 
uppercut01 said:
Rewatch the fight. Gane has a habit of looking down and then striking up top. He looked down and head kicked Tai Tuivosa. He tried the same shit on Jones but Jones slipped under the punch and took Gane's back. Then Jones pulled his weight back, tricking Gane into pulling forward and then Jones shifted his balance forward using his right knee as base causing Gane to fall down/get taken down. From there Jones used his far superior grappling to ragdoll, control Gane and submit him. Aspinall hasn't shown anything to indicate he can stuff Jones takedowns or deal with his leg/oblique kicks. I always favored Jones but this fight made it even more skewed towards him.
The hell sense does it make to "look down" and throw a punch? People do it on kicks to make their opponent think it's a leg kick, but nobody's getting tricked into thinking a leg punch is coming. Gane just threw a sloppy cross with no setup and got dragged down.



VogNex.gif
 
nostradumbass said:
The hell sense does it make to "look down" and throw a punch? People do it on kicks to make their opponent think it's a leg kick, but nobody's getting tricked into thinking a leg punch is coming. Gane just threw a sloppy cross with no setup and got dragged down.



VogNex.gif
This isn't boxing, where you can only punch. In kickboxing and MMA, you can look down to feint like a leg kick as you mentioned and then go over the top (Gane vs Tuivasa, GSP vs Hughes 2, etc.), but you can also look down as to feint a leg kick and then throw a punch. Not common but some people do it. A boxer won't do it because you cannot punch the leg but kickboxers and MMA fighters can punch and kick so you can feint a kick low and then punch high. Similar to boxing where you feint low to the body and go high and vice versa.
 
