Aspinall, what am I missing?

It is genuine. I admittedly dont follow MMA much anymore. The way you put it makes more sense though.
He has first round finishes over #3, #4, #5, #7, and #9.
He's 3-1 in his last four, his best win seems to be Blaydes who he is 1-1 against and everyone is talking like Jones is scared to fight him. What am I missing?
You are just missing out That Aspinall is champion and unification should happen.
To put it simply, besides a weird injury loss he's walked through half the top ten. Now one may not rate his opponents very highly but he can only beat who's in front of him. And he did so pretty easily, suggesting he's levels above with his ceiling unknown.
At this point in his career I can't even fault him for that.
If there's one thing MMA fans can't get behind, it's a HW consistently knocking out everyone they face inside a round. It's even more dull when it's all top 10 opponents.
People will way more rally around boring point fighters or cage stallers. There's never really been much of an appetite for KO artists in MMA. Kinda boring watching a guy keep wrecking everyone. Need some lay n pray up in this bitch!