Aspinall, what am I missing?

He's 3-1 in his last four, his best win seems to be Blaydes who he is 1-1 against and everyone is talking like Jones is scared to fight him. What am I missing?
 
I don’t believe this is genuine but on the off chance it is, the lone loss in the UFC was off an injury that was not due to anything his opponent did seconds into the fight. He KO’d him in a minute in the rematch.

He has first round finishes over #3, #4, #5, #7, and #9.
 
if its such an easy fight jones would have just fought him after finishing old man Stipe 7 months ago.

he'd just waltz in there. beat him 30 seconds. and go home with millions more in the bank right?

I wonder whats stopping him?
 
I don’t believe this is genuine but on the off chance it is, the lone loss in the UFC was off an injury that was not due to anything his opponent did seconds into the fight. He KO’d him in a minute in the rematch.

He has first round finishes over #3, #4, #5, #7, and #9.
It is genuine. I admittedly dont follow MMA much anymore. The way you put it makes more sense though.
 
Lol stop. He lost to Blaydes because his knee crapped out. We all saw it.
 
It's because Tom is a threat to Jon. Bones Jones doesn't want to risk tainting his legacy with a loss to Aspinall is what it boils down to.
 
It'll get skewered around here because opinions are far more extreme in either direction, but I think Blaydes puts it best...

Jon Jones 'can't be scared'... UFC star opens up about why the legend isn't fighting Tom Aspinall

Not so much fear, but risk/reward as it relates to how Jon nterprets his legacy. Stipe is washed today, but he's a bigger name overall in MMA. Francis is a bigger name, Poatan has also done more than Tom at this point, so what does he gain (in his mind)?
 
You're missing rabid and obsessive hatred of Jones, the #1 reason people here are/pretend to be fans of Balloonhead
 
100%

If there's one thing MMA fans can't get behind, it's a HW consistently knocking out everyone they face inside a round. It's even more dull when it's all top 10 opponents.

People will way more rally around boring point fighters or cage stallers. There's never really been much of an appetite for KO artists in MMA. Kinda boring watching a guy keep wrecking everyone. Need some lay n pray up in this bitch!
 
To put it simply, besides a weird injury loss he’s walked through half the top ten. Now one may not rate his opponents very highly but he can only beat who’s in front of him. And he did so pretty easily, suggesting he’s levels above with his ceiling unknown.

As far as Jones being afraid, he has been very dismissive and noncommittal to a potential fight despite Aspinall being the clear cut #1 contender and interim champion. This has been going on for nearly 2 years. Take from that what you will.
 
Same thing the scarecrow was in the wizard of Oz
 
At this point in his career I can't even fault him for that.
The problem is the title holder is supposed to stoically welcome all challengers which I can fault him for.
Vacate and vacation is what he should be doing.
 
100%

If there's one thing MMA fans can't get behind, it's a HW consistently knocking out everyone they face inside a round. It's even more dull when it's all top 10 opponents.

People will way more rally around boring point fighters or cage stallers. There's never really been much of an appetite for KO artists in MMA. Kinda boring watching a guy keep wrecking everyone. Need some lay n pray up in this bitch!
Attachments is clearly not as retarded as the killer's, icemuns, orcas etc. But every now and then he makes an attention seeking post that makes you question that view
 
