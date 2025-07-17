Aspinall vs Stipe Miocic

How would this go?

I think Aspinall should cement his legacy with someone that has 20 wins at HW. Jon Jones could be the flavour of the month with 2 measly wins at HW. He needs to think how the name will age in his resume.
 
Stipe is like 45 and retired now. Aspinall would knock him out in 12 seconds.
 
Aspinall would get his shots in, clean, but Stipe would just laugh them off, begging him to punch harder.
After one minute Aspinall would come to the realization that oh shit, this guy isn't going down...
Suddenly it's Stipe's turn and now Aspinall's tired. He tries circling away, but Stipe is too fast, cutting him off with body kicks.
Aspinall's hands are going low, he's gasping for air. Stipe steps forward for the final sequence.
Left hook. Straight right. Body, body, head.
Everything is connecting. The ref is ready to step in --
Then Stipe falls asleep because it's past his bedtime and Aspinall wins.
And Still.
 
