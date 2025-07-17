Aspinall vs Stipe Miocic

Goat Poster
How would this go?
I think Aspinall should cement his legacy with someone that has 20 wins at HW. Jon Jones could be the flavour of the month with 2 measly wins at HW. He needs to think how the name will age in his resume.
