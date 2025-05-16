Aspinall vs Jones cage time

BEATDOWNS
Aspinall has 38.64 min cage time/experience never been past the second round. 15-3 record
Jones has 353.27 min cage time/experience and has been in eight 5 round fights and two 3 round fights. 28-1-1 record
Jon has 314.63 min more cage time/experience than Tom
Damn got me thinking can Tom actually win this?!
