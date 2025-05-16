Aspinall vs Jones cage time

Aspinall has 38.64 min cage time/experience never been past the second round. 15-3 record

Jones has 353.27 min cage time/experience and has been in eight 5 round fights and two 3 round fights. 28-1-1 record

Jon has 314.63 min more cage time/experience than Tom

Damn got me thinking can Tom actually win this?!

Tom is the kind of fighter that should be fighting every couple of month if not more often.
Like how Fedor got 14 fights in just 4 years in Pride, most of them first round finishes, or how Mike Tyson got 9 title fights wins in less than 3 years.

He could be a super star.
 
The hope on the Jones side is that if you survive the early onslaught that Tom will gas.


There's 2 problems.

1) good luck surviving that early fucking chainsaw sharknado

2) what if he DOESNT gas ?


and 2b) what if the damage is done and JON doesn't have enough left as the older smaller fighter to turn the tide ?
 
Damn got me thinking can Tom actually win this?!

Aspinall will be the betting favourite if Jones ever signs the contract.
 
Travis Fulton has way more cage time than both of them. Maybe he should fight for the title?
Travis Fulton is a dead :eek::eek::eek::eek:phile may he forever rest in piss. Disgusting that you would even think to mention his name.
I agree that Tom would be better served being active, that's for sure.
 
Tom is the kind of fighter that should be fighting every couple of month if not more often.
Like how Fedor got 14 fights in just 4 years in Pride, most of them first round finishes, or how Mike Tyson got 9 title fights wins in less than 3 years.

He could be a super star.
