Rewatch - Aspinall vs Gane

AMAZINGUFC

AMAZINGUFC

I got a different impression watching it the second and third time — maybe because I initially expected Tom to come out blazing and finish the fight quickly. But watching it again, more calmly, I got a different feeling.


Tom came in without rushing, not worrying about the so-called two minutes, while Gane was dancing around as he always does. The fight was completely even — Tom was taking the center of the octagon, both landed some punches and kicks, and Gane was lucky to hit Tom’s nose early on.

That said, it’s impossible to say what would have happened next, and if it weren’t for the bleeding, one could even argue that Tom was winning round one. The eye poke was unfortunate; we’ll see what happens next. Hopefully, they reschedule it for January or February. Depending on how the fight goes, these two will probably have to face each other a few more times — they’re the elite of the division.

Those so-called two minutes don’t mean anything — if that were the case, Ulberg did better than Jones by beating Reyes in the first round.

It’s ridiculous how the “Jonettes,” Jones’ fangirls, try to celebrate someone else’s success. Jones didn’t want to fight when he had the chance, and that’s the end of it. What other fighters do or don’t do doesn’t matter.

I’m eager for the rematch — hope it gets scheduled soon!
To the retards saying Gane wouldve won because he was winning round 1....how did Belal v Leon 2 go?

Dunked on his head like a basketball.

What's the moral of the story?

You cant predict an outcome based on 1 fucking round lol
 
This man gets it and uses his eyes.

90% of people thought Tom was going to steamroll him lets be honest, so when that didnt happen and it was actually very competetive, its all too easy to see it as a dominant round for the guy who was supposed to get steamrolled.

Add in the fact Tom had a bloodied nose, and all the Jones weirdos desperate for him to lose and yeah its no suprise the argument that Tom was getting 'pieced up' gets thrown around.

The reality of course is it was a very even round, perhaps a slight edge to cereal because he had a better start.
 
MrShady said:
To the retards saying Gane wouldve won because he was winning round 1....how did Belal v Leon 2 go?

Dunked on his head like a basketball.

What's the moral of the story?

You cant predict an outcome based on 1 fucking round lol
It's amazing that people are blaming Tom for Gane's dirty intentional eyepoke. Sure, he could have lied to the ref and said he could see out of that eye but why should he? They don't fight for pride anymore, the stakes are too high to just hand your opponent an illegal advantage like that.
 
BJ Penn would have had one of the longest winning streaks in UFC history if round one was all that mattered.

With that said it was going pretty evenly imo as well with a slight edge to Gane and his jabs. But Tom landed good kicks and was just barely missing left hooks that probably would end the fight if it lands.
 
Captain Herb said:
It's amazing that people are blaming Tom for Gane's dirty intentional eyepoke. Sure, he could have lied to the ref and said he could see out of that eye but why should he? They don't fight for pride anymore, the stakes are too high to just hand your opponent an illegal advantage like that.
We have people fighting with broken limbs and missing eyeballs, this guy is no warrior
 
It was shaping up to be a great fight. As Tom said in amongst his expletives, "the fight was just getting started".

And yes, it takes a special kind of idiocy to assert the outcome of the fight based on the first round. Jiri was only a couple of weeks ago lol.

Mind you, it should be expected. The sub-80 IQ brigade similarly asserted Tom was going to be KO'd by Blaydes, based on the 30 odd seconds they saw before he did his ligaments 😅.
 
Jeppeking said:
sounds like you have a dog in the race. I'm looking for good fights and dont live vicariously through fighters like you most likely do.

The reality is the fight didnt end because of a submission or ko/tko. Therefore, we have no idea how the fight wouldve ended before the eyepoke. Unless you're a Jonny boy rider.
 
AMAZINGUFC said:
I got a different impression watching it the second and third time — maybe because I initially expected Tom to come out blazing and finish the fight quickly. But watching it again, more calmly, I got a different feeling.


Tom came in without rushing, not worrying about the so-called two minutes, while Gane was dancing around as he always does. The fight was completely even — Tom was taking the center of the octagon, both landed some punches and kicks, and Gane was lucky to hit Tom’s nose early on.
Agree, it was a very good, competitive striking round. It makes no sense to claim Tom wanted out at this point.
 
Lee Danger said:
different fight, different fighters. those examples don't mean that much...
Exactly. You missed the point.

We have no idea how THIS fight wouldve ended because of the possibilities that Aspinall wouldve rebounded hard after round 1, or Gane wouldve won, or either fighter wouldve gotten clipped with 5 seconds left in round 1, or a back and forth decision, etc.
 
Gane won the round based on damage and stuffing takedown attempts. He looked relaxed and confident, and demolished Aspinalls overconfidence acting like this would be a walk in the park, before accidently stopping him with the eyes poke.


Odds for the rematch will rightly be way closer, but Aspinall should still be considered the favourite based on his record. This is HW, and Gane can finish anyone with one punch dont forget also just as can Aspinall
 
1/3 of the post is about Jon Jones
 
Yes, it should be obvious to everyone that we didn't see anything that clearly shows how the fight would end. And in any case we don't even need to have learned that since they'll obviously fight again and we'll get the real answer (barring any further fouls, etc).
 
AMAZINGUFC said:
I got a different impression watching it the second and third time — maybe because I initially expected Tom to come out blazing and finish the fight quickly. But watching it again, more calmly, I got a different feeling.


Tom came in without rushing, not worrying about the so-called two minutes, while Gane was dancing around as he always does. The fight was completely even — Tom was taking the center of the octagon, both landed some punches and kicks, and Gane was lucky to hit Tom’s nose early on.

That said, it’s impossible to say what would have happened next, and if it weren’t for the bleeding, one could even argue that Tom was winning round one. The eye poke was unfortunate; we’ll see what happens next. Hopefully, they reschedule it for January or February. Depending on how the fight goes, these two will probably have to face each other a few more times — they’re the elite of the division.

Those so-called two minutes don’t mean anything — if that were the case, Ulberg did better than Jones by beating Reyes in the first round.

It’s ridiculous how the “Jonettes,” Jones’ fangirls, try to celebrate someone else’s success. Jones didn’t want to fight when he had the chance, and that’s the end of it. What other fighters do or don’t do doesn’t matter.

I’m eager for the rematch — hope it gets scheduled soon!
Honestly put more eloquently than I could by a mile. They are still the best at HW and have unfinished business. Theres so much baggage
 
I’m sick of these eye pokers
The guys that constantly stick their hand in opponents face like Bones always did
Or the pushing away opponent when they come in striking, like Gane does
Put your fucking fists up by your chin and guard your grill, bob and weave
Stop sticking your hands out like how a girl fights
 
