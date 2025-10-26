Rewatch - Aspinall vs Gane

I got a different impression watching it the second and third time — maybe because I initially expected Tom to come out blazing and finish the fight quickly. But watching it again, more calmly, I got a different feeling.Tom came in without rushing, not worrying about the so-called two minutes, while Gane was dancing around as he always does. The fight was completely even — Tom was taking the center of the octagon, both landed some punches and kicks, and Gane was lucky to hit Tom’s nose early on.That said, it’s impossible to say what would have happened next, and if it weren’t for the bleeding, one could even argue that Tom was winning round one. The eye poke was unfortunate; we’ll see what happens next. Hopefully, they reschedule it for January or February. Depending on how the fight goes, these two will probably have to face each other a few more times — they’re the elite of the division.Those so-called two minutes don’t mean anything — if that were the case, Ulberg did better than Jones by beating Reyes in the first round.It’s ridiculous how the “Jonettes,” Jones’ fangirls, try to celebrate someone else’s success. Jones didn’t want to fight when he had the chance, and that’s the end of it. What other fighters do or don’t do doesn’t matter.I’m eager for the rematch — hope it gets scheduled soon!