Aspinall vs. Gane - total octagon fight time

Aspinall: 18 minutes and 21 seconds in 9 fights

Gane: 3 hours, 4 minutes and 54 seconds in 12 fights

This shows the difference in their styles and experience.

Gane has gone to the championship rounds 3 times, whereas Aspinall's longest fight lasted just over a minute into the 2nd round. Gane has 6 finishes compared to Aspinall's 8.

I'm aware that Aspinall could just steamroll Gane in 1, but who the hell knows what happens if the fight reaches 4th or 5th round, and under what condition. Even though Gane isn't really a pressure fighter and Aspinall apparently trains like a maniac, this is still uncharted territory for Aspinall. On the flip side, Gane takes a long time to get going and do some shit.

What's your take, dogs?
 
This shows why Aspinall has to win the fight. 😁

One is a fighter,
the other is a member of the judiciary.🥱🫩😴


Interestingly, this fight could end before the decision and Tom must be careful not to end up like Pico.
 
My take is I dont think this fight goes beyond round 3. I think Aspinal will pressure, use his speed and angles and land some big power shots. Or he will take Gane down and work the submission game.
 
That's a pretty crazy stat. We just don't have a ton of data on Aspinall yet, because he's been so dominant.

It reminds me of when Shane Carwin fought Brock Lesnar. Now I'm not comparing the two in terms of fighters - Aspinall is clearly more skilled, but Shane had all first round finishes heading into that fight - no one had made it out of the first round with him.

I hope this fight goes into the later rounds so we see, but Tom is going to be trying to submit Gane early and I think he gets it.
 
The last person in heavy weight who tom wants to go to a decision with is gane.
Who also happens to be probably his stylistically hardest match up.
Long rangy point fighters are kryptonite for finishers like tom.
Still war tom though
Itd be an absolute travesty for the hw belt to be held by someone outspoken about how little they care about the sport
 
But Aspinall has visible abs now, Gane is in trouble.
Yeah.. Aspinall smokes his opponents.

Striking should be interesting. On the ground it is not even close.
 
18 minutes in 9 fights is some nasty work, man. Guy became UFC champion in under 4 rounds. I'm far too lazy to do this with other recent or historical champions but I can't imagine too many guys became champ with less than 20 minutes of fighting
 
This is the first time I've seen someone who can't finish fights described as more experienced. You're not entirely wrong in the point you're making (that Gane has experienced championship rounds), but Tom has three more fights than Gane and is a hell of a lot more skilled/well-rounded.
 
Tom MDK round 1
 
It's heavyweight and guys can get clipped, especially if Gane can land one of his nasty back of the head hammer fists on Tom, he could spark him.

However, I trust Tommy Boy's chin as I've seen him tank a nasty shot from Pav with only his physical location affected as Pav hits like a truck, so I don't think Cyril chins him.

I don't think Cyril can dance around for 25 minutes surviving either outside of him smashin Tom's knee with a nasty oblique early and just getting too far out ahead early, though Ngannou was able to lay and pray him with a bum knee.

I don't think he has the better offensive nor defensive grappling.

I just have a hard time seeing Cyril able to take it and believe we are seeing the end of the quickest run of 3 championship fight losses a fighter has ever had in Gane.
 
