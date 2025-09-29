Aspinall vs. Gane - total octagon fight time

gosuasus
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2013
- Messages
- 1,940
- Reaction score
- 2,309
Aspinall: 18 minutes and 21 seconds in 9 fights
Gane: 3 hours, 4 minutes and 54 seconds in 12 fights
This shows the difference in their styles and experience.
Gane has gone to the championship rounds 3 times, whereas Aspinall's longest fight lasted just over a minute into the 2nd round. Gane has 6 finishes compared to Aspinall's 8.
I'm aware that Aspinall could just steamroll Gane in 1, but who the hell knows what happens if the fight reaches 4th or 5th round, and under what condition. Even though Gane isn't really a pressure fighter and Aspinall apparently trains like a maniac, this is still uncharted territory for Aspinall. On the flip side, Gane takes a long time to get going and do some shit.
What's your take, dogs?
