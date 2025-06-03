AMAZINGUFC
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2016
- Messages
- 2,020
- Reaction score
- 1,975
UFC RETURNS TO PARIS FOR MUST-SEE NIGHT OF ACTION ON SEPTEMBER 6 AT ACCOR ARENA
Tickets Go On General Sale At 10am CEST On Friday, July 4
www.ufc.com
The announcement for Paris is real. The bouts are only rumors, so even if they are real, there are still no promises, but it feels like the most logical answer anyway.Is this real?
That's my feeling.Zero shot they put Aspinall on a Fight Night... right?
RUMORED: Sherdogger makes a post about rumors that are rumored to have been rumored aboutRUMORED: Fights you made up that aren't legitimately rumored to happen at that event
Well, UFC Noche in Guadalajara was going to be a PPV on Sep 13th, but has since been downgraded to Texas and I think no longer PPV? So I was kinda hoping if they now have a Paris event the week before, then they'd just announce it as a Fight Night for now but still work on getting this fight with the chance of upgrading this to a PPV insteadZero shot they put Aspinall on a Fight Night... right?
Maybe in another event PPV.RUMORED: Fights you made up that aren't legitimately rumored to happen at that event
IMO there is nothing logical about these match ups. They would never happen on a non ppv card.The announcement for Paris is real. The bouts are only rumors, so even if they are real, there are still no promises, but it feels like the most logical answer anyway.
I mention later my thoughts on that, since it looks like Sep is losing a PPVIMO there is nothing logical about these match ups. They would never happen on a non ppv card.
Well maybe Volkov vs Almedia would, but not in france.
way more likely that the card has something like
Imavov vs Borralho
Fiorot vs Jasudavicius
BSD vs Gamrot