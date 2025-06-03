Rumored Aspinall vs Gane and Volkov vs Almeida UFC Paris Sep 6

Is this real?

It doesn't say it's a named UFC event. This could be a fight night. The UFC has already announced UFC 320 has moved to San Antonio. So if this isn't a PPV, I doubt Tom Aspinall fights Gane.
 
Probably the best arrangement they could come up with. Yes, the Gane win was super questionable, but Gane is a fresher face for Tom than Volkov. But on the flip side, Volkov isn't getting punished too harshly for "losing" because Almeida is just  the next contender prospect everyone talks about, so winning that should secure his position, while beating Volkov would give Almeida the needed quality win before getting to challenge for the belt.

Good bit of movement available all around

Alpha_T83 said:
Is this real?
The announcement for Paris is real. The bouts are only rumors, so even if they are real, there are still no promises, but it feels like the most logical answer anyway.
 
I suspect Gane vs Almeida or a rematch with Volkov (please no). I'm still of the overly optimistic belief that beneath the constant stream of bullshit, Tom is fighting Jones.
 
Ironheart said:
Zero shot they put Aspinall on a Fight Night... right?
Well, UFC Noche in Guadalajara was going to be a PPV on Sep 13th, but has since been downgraded to Texas and I think no longer PPV? So I was kinda hoping if they now have a Paris event the week before, then they'd just announce it as a Fight Night for now but still work on getting this fight with the chance of upgrading this to a PPV instead
 
I bet it's just Gane here, I don't see any official info for those matchups. Maybe Imavov in co-main. But a HW tourney makes sense. You have Gane, Almeida, and Volkov all right there for a title shot. I'm assuming they get Jones/Aspinall together and whoever wins gets next.
 
svmr_db said:
RUMORED: Fights you made up that aren't legitimately rumored to happen at that event
Maybe in another event PPV.

In any case, I hope it is true and in any event these are the ideal fights to have and unlock this division once and for all.
 
I'm gonna ROTFLcopter all over this page of Gane wins by UD🤣🚁🤣
<Dany07><{shaqs}><{MingNope}>
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
The announcement for Paris is real. The bouts are only rumors, so even if they are real, there are still no promises, but it feels like the most logical answer anyway.
IMO there is nothing logical about these match ups. They would never happen on a non ppv card.

Well maybe Volkov vs Almedia would, but not in france.

way more likely that the card has something like

Imavov vs Borralho
Fiorot vs Jasudavicius
BSD vs Gamrot
Sy vs Mienfield
 
RockyLockridge said:
IMO there is nothing logical about these match ups. They would never happen on a non ppv card.

Well maybe Volkov vs Almedia would, but not in france.

way more likely that the card has something like

Imavov vs Borralho
Fiorot vs Jasudavicius
BSD vs Gamrot
I mention later my thoughts on that, since it looks like Sep is losing a PPV
 
