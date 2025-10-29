Aspinall v Gane Footnotes:

-yes i predicted Aspinall would just bumrush Gane and finish off a man who is weak in TDD.



-yes Gane was comprehensively better than Aspinall who looks a bit out of his depth on the stand-up, albeit against a man who's by far the best striker in the HW division



-no that does not necessarily mean anything for it was not even one round entirely so hypothesising based on a diminutive sample of a fight is just not to be taken seriously



-yes a lot of us forgot was Gane is capable of as his beautiful footwork and striking display against Lewis and Tuivasa isnt to be forgotten despite his recent match-ups one of which he was clearly debilitated in his feet with the luxations



-no the eye poke was not intentional as speculating otherwise doesn't make sense



-Yes it may have been that Aspinall used it to tactfully reset his chances against Gane coming into another match but whether he can see or not, the average UFC fan's ideal on toughness is irrelevant given they are mere spectators and mean fuck all on the grand scale. if your eye is raked and your ability is compromised its basically one of the worst feelings within a round of fighting/sparring and is subsequently, dangerous. your JustBleed outlook is indeed completely irrelevant.



-no Aspinall did not quit for yes he could have handled it a bit better by taking more time as given by the ref but his vision post fight remains compromised.



-yes realistically we will see a more ground focused no nonsense Tom in the rematch for Gane basically lost his finest chance to defeat the HW boogieman.



-yes we indeed were witness to by far the most unfortunate ending to what was bound to be a brilliant main event between two top technicians.