Aspinall should change tactics with Jones.

Tom is approaching Jon Jones in all the wrong ways, IMO. While he plays the “Respect” card, Jon goes out of his way to diminish Tom as a fighter, a draw, and a Champion.
I’m typically against trash talk when used to drum up artificial interest, but I feel that Tom should ramp up the attacks on Jon as a shit person, a steroid cheat, and as a Champion that is ducking the Interim Champ of his division as well as Ngannou.
What do you guys think? If he starts to lay into Jon, would that create more interest from the public and thus, put some pressure on him to fight Tom? Would it make you guys more interested in the matchup?
Cause as it stands right now, John will be fighting Stipe, Alex, and probably Izzy for the undisputed title at HW while Tom fights all the real contenders and remains the Interim Champ.
 
I agree Aspinall has shown him respect and Jones has been shitting on him and the fans who expect a legit HW title defence. Aspinall needs to go hard on calling Jones out as the pussy he is right now. Roast this motherfucker until he takes the fight and if he doesn’t take the fight he deserves all the ridicule that comes his way. Took a vacant belt and has ducked 3 guys now. Ngannou, Pavlovich, Aspinall.
 
Tom says he really isn't into trash talk and doesn't want to do it. It's not who he is and doesn't want to change himself. I think he should be himself. Can't force it.

He can express himself without lowering himself, I feel.
 
Tom can't do that he's a bloke.

A bloke is a person conditioned to be a subservient, buck tooth yes man for authority like a King of Queen. Aka British person.

So as long as Jon is considered above him, he will blush and stutter and say thank you sir may I please have some more.
 
Set the record for most heavyweight title defenses ... with the interim. While Jon waits on Stipe to turn 60. And become the GOAT UFC Heavyweight Champion... all while Jon is still the Heavyweight Champ...
 
Tom doesn't really want the fight. He's just pretending to want it so that people don't think he's scared. He probably knows that Jones would destroy him.
 
Bones is backed by the Mothership.

Other opinions don't matter -- it's an ugly business.
 
Set the record for most heavyweight title defenses ... with the interim. While Jon waits on Stipe to turn 60. And become the GOAT UFC Heavyweight Champion... all while Jon is still the Heavyweight Champ...
That's the fucked up part, it wouldn't take too much to tie Stipe's record and cement his legacy but Jones is in the way. He won't get full credit for interim title defenses, the same way people today don't respect Barao's run.
 
Tom says he really isn't into trash talk and doesn't want to do it. It's not who he is and doesn't want to change himself. I think he should be himself. Can't force it.

He can express himself without lowering himself, I feel.
I’m not talking about expressing himself, I’m talking about securing a fight with Jones which isn’t going to happen with his current tactics.
 
He should have poked Jon in the eyes at the meet and greet.
 
I think trash talk would have the opposite effect, Aspinall isn't a trash talker (or particularly witty), so it would just come off as lame and try-hard.

I've said it before and I'll keep saying it: if Aspinall wants the Jones fight, he should become MORE active than usual. It's been 6 months since he easily beat Pavlovich, yet he still doesn't have a fight booked. Imagine a world where Aspinall beat Pavlovich in November, then walked through Gane at 298 in February, then KO'd Blaydes at 302 in June. Not only would he have taken advantage of his ppv points and made crazy money, but the pressure on Jones to scrap the Stipe foolishness would be immense.

Aspinall should be publicly asking the UFC to book him fights ASAP, rather than begging Jones for pictures.
 
Won't make a difference. Jon is never going to fight him or anyone else after the Stipe fight.

He'll get on twitter and act like he has some passing interest in fighting someone, but it'll all be just talk to keep his name in the mix and keep him relevant. He'll do this for years after retiring.
 
Tom doesn't really want the fight. He's just pretending to want it so that people don't think he's scared. He probably knows that Jones would destroy him.
Jones couldn't even "destroy" Dominic Reyes or Thiago Santos :/

I'm sure you've totally nailed it.

Jones is buys with "awesome LA guys", stop disturbing his good time.
 
at this point i just wish jon jones and tom aspinal would just shut the fuck up.
 
