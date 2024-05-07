Aspinall should change tactics with Jones.

Tom is approaching Jon Jones in all the wrong ways, IMO. While he plays the “Respect” card, Jon goes out of his way to diminish Tom as a fighter, a draw, and a Champion.

I’m typically against trash talk when used to drum up artificial interest, but I feel that Tom should ramp up the attacks on Jon as a shit person, a steroid cheat, and as a Champion that is ducking the Interim Champ of his division as well as Ngannou.

What do you guys think? If he starts to lay into Jon, would that create more interest from the public and thus, put some pressure on him to fight Tom? Would it make you guys more interested in the matchup?

Cause as it stands right now, John will be fighting Stipe, Alex, and probably Izzy for the undisputed title at HW while Tom fights all the real contenders and remains the Interim Champ.