Media Aspinall Senior goes on a cope session and damage control for Tom

The amount of acting that Tom has done is laughable.

Two doctors have basically cleared him of any real damage.

The last youtube video was a farce as well with him wincing out of one eye, but miraculously the other eye is fine despite CLEARLY suffering more damage on tape.

Around 19:05, Andy goes on about Tom not knowing that his nose was busted and thought it was just sweat! "Tom bust his nose quite often! It's just a bust nose! So what?! Shit!"
Apparently Tom is so though he did not even feel his nose completely fooked up and did not smell or taste his own blood, just thought it was sweat, another day in the gym. 1761686285480.png
Yet he did feel the eyepoke that barely grazed his right eye, I guess he should be taking Werdum or DC's advice and go on some eye conditioning training before the next rematch.
 
I don't give a shit unless this means we have to wait 3-6 months for them to be booked again. Fans took a L, they both got paid for less than a round of work. Lets finish this saga. I really hope his eye isn't as bad as Bispings, but I also don't think Gane is the biggest cheat ever just because it happened to Aspinall.

There better be a damn good reason they can't rebook quickly before the training camps wear off. Most fighters get a 5 minute time to recover, if a week passes, that should be more than enough. Belal made his return trip after the Leon eye poke March > June same year. So I'm hoping they get moved to December PPV.
 
I mean, i think the eye injury is legit. Yet i still think he quit. He coulda fought blind and swung for the fences. Prolly get ko'ed hard. Or he coulda done what he did and well see the rematch who knows when. I don't really give a shit anymore. Gane comes off as a goofball, tom's a quitter, and jones is a crackhead. welcome to mma.
 
According to Aspinall's haters, unless Aspinall had a permanent eye injury and/or required eye removal surgery, he must have been faking it.

It says a lot more about them than him, that's for sure.
It would be foolish to expect anything different from low IQ keyboard warriors.
 
this is just the beginning of what will be a year and a half long media tour. and now daddy is in the frame too? lol. better like comment and subscribe boys, thats the only way you're gonna see tom again hahaha. they'll have to add another interim belt because of the inactivity and tom will retire after being called a duck for a year. poetic really.

been 4 days, including saturday. not a single doctor has found any damage or cause for his bitching out.
 
