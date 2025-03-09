Aspinall says he would have knocked out alex perera after watching ank vs alex, probably right

Sean Chowdhury
Aspinall needs to remember Alexander Volkov smoked Pavlovich too. Clean out your division. At this point he's basically Chandler holding out for McNuggret, but while just at the start of his career
Why is ur boy being a duck thenAfter all of his long talk, losing to Jones will push him to a Brendan Schaub commentator
aspinall was the only mma analyst or figure who said this fight was 50/50 and thought ank could win other than Jamahal hill(who might have been doing it out of salt) clearly a smart guyYou can see the admiration he had for ank's mixing of grappling and striking
And watch 90% of the MMA community agree with him
As I have said many times, this fight will completely change people’s perception of Pereira and his all time most overrated legacy
Which shows how much it was all based on bullshit hype, one loss shouldn’t change your legacy as much as this will, if GSP lost to Hendricks or Jones lost to Reyes they would still be talked about in a similar way… you will NEVER hear anyone serious bring up Pereira in all time great discussions again
Jamahal Hill called it very well too. He said people are sleeping on Ank’s striking and that his counter punching might be the difference, and he picked Ank.aspinall was the only mma analyst or figure who said this fight was 50/50 and thought ank could win other than Jamahal hill(who might have been doing it out of salt) clearly a smart guy
Why would he need to remember that? He smoked Volkov tooAspinall needs to remember Alexander Volkov smoked Pavlovich too.
yeah Jamahal is having a victory parade on twitter right now lolJamahal Hill called it very well too. He said people are sleeping on Ank’s striking and that his counter punching might be the difference, and he picked Ank.
Maybe Hill can analyze Poatan well but those skills sure didn't help him in the cage.Jamahal Hill called it very well too. He said people are sleeping on Ank’s striking and that his counter punching might be the difference, and he picked Ank.