Aspinall says he would have knocked out alex perera after watching ank vs alex, probably right

Aspinall needs to remember Alexander Volkov smoked Pavlovich too. Clean out your division. At this point he's basically Chandler holding out for McNuggret, but while just at the start of his career
 
fujitsugroundnpound said:
He beat the majority of the top ten already, by finish, in about 1-2 min each.

It's clean. It's been clean.

Screenshot_20250309_171542_Brave~5.jpg
 
Aspinall would absolutely batter Alex, the guy didnt know what to do on the backfoot, imagine someone the size if Tom flying at you and you are scared
 
And watch 90% of the MMA community agree with him

As I have said many times, this fight will completely change people’s perception of Pereira and his all time most overrated legacy

Which shows how much it was all based on bullshit hype, one loss shouldn’t change your legacy as much as this will, if GSP lost to Hendricks or Jones lost to Reyes they would still be talked about in a similar way… you will NEVER hear anyone serious bring up Pereira in all time great discussions again
 
You can see the admiration he had for ank's mixing of grappling and striking
 
Ankalaev and Pereira both, in all likelihood, put Aspinall away…

Along with most of the heavyweight division.
 
“Guy from bigger weight class would KO smaller guy” Come on Tom…
 
HHJ said:
aspinall was the only mma analyst or figure who said this fight was 50/50 and thought ank could win other than Jamahal hill(who might have been doing it out of salt) clearly a smart guy
 
Orochimaru 大蛇丸 said:
Nah, he most def will because of the multiple titles. thats Dana whites and MMAs new way of 'making stars' is setting them up to possibly win multiple titles.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Jamahal Hill called it very well too. He said people are sleeping on Ank’s striking and that his counter punching might be the difference, and he picked Ank.
 
moosaev said:
yeah Jamahal is having a victory parade on twitter right now lol
 
moosaev said:
Maybe Hill can analyze Poatan well but those skills sure didn't help him in the cage.
 
Given the size/strength difference, Aspinall probably could've taken down Alex or smothered him against the cage worse than Ank did, too. Aspinall isn't a great MMA wrestler, but size matters. Ngannou has shown you can have grappling success with mediocre wrestling skills + a lot of mass and strength...if you're fighting someone else who isn't a strong wrestler.

Poatan has a puncher's chance against anyone, including HWs, but this wouldn't be a good match-up for him at all.
 
