Aspinall is right. A lot of misconception I have read here is that Renan is a dangerous fight for Francis. On paper, Francis should win pretty handily. A year ago, Renan Fereira got beat up by Rizvan Kuniev, a guy who just got into UFC via Contender Series a month ago.



Renan also got beat up by and old and out of prime Werdum before he faked a tap.



Francis leaving UFC and most likely never fighting Jon and Aspinall is a tragedy for MMA fans.