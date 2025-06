djason1988 said: Glad to see we've come back around on this. I remember a period where this whole forum was trying to claim that ngannou was running from Jones. I felt so gaslit. Jon never thought about moving up until Ngannou was gone Click to expand...

Well I feel like us as the fans (maybe not us 2..but as a whole) turned our back on Francis when he was standing up for fighter pay, medical coverage etc for the fighters and also trying to make the Jon super fight happen. Dana somehow convinced us all (again..not us 2 but the fans as a whole) that Ngannou was ducking Jon, and that he was stepping out of line demanding all the benefits for fighters. We turned our back on him and our karma is that we get to eat all of Dana's and Jon's shit in return and miss out on all the good fights.I hope all the blind superfans will learn a lesson from this one in the future. So when we call a duck a duck, you can be on our side instead of theirs!