Aspinall played this all wrong

I see everyone shitting on Jon & the UFC, which isn't wrong, but everyone is completely letting Tom off the hook.



Instead of begging Jon & trying to lure him into a fight via provocation, he should've stayed active. Last July after winning Tom stated he wouldn't defend his Interim belt anymore. Instead of calling out Jon he should've pretended Jon didn't exist, proclaimed himself as the champ, & called out Gane for December. Then he could've fought Jailton in June, beat them both and have his own legacy created. Or taken out Pereira while his star was peaking.



Instead he wasted part of his prime in a similar manner to Chandler, although Chandler's prime was already gone by the time he waited for Conor.



The UFC is contractually obligated to offer Tom fights, so no they couldn't have willingly kept him on the sideline. It was Tom's choice to wait for Jon and it was a stupid choice.



Tom played himself unless by some miracle the UFC throw $25-$30M at Jon and Jon actually accepts it.