Aspinall made a business decision to escape Gane.

For all the Aspinall backers I want to ask this question: If hes down on the cards and its the 4th round is he still repeatedly asking the ref to stop the fight knowing an unintentional foul goes to the cards at that moment? I think hes fighting. No doubt. He made a business decision. Plain and simple. He wanted a do over a time out he didnt like the way the fight was going.



His takedowns stuffed with ease hes bloodied up. As soon as he gets poked in the eye you see very early on he had no intention of taking 5 minutes. He was saying the magic words "I cant see I cant see". There was no thought of lets try and give this a second. He wanted none of it. He wasnt even testing the eye out.



He gave up on the fight and started saying the magic words right away. Its amazing with all of us blaming Jon Jones for ducking this guy how A. He looked so incredibly beatable in this fight (Jones would win this fight) and B. How he literally ducked instantly at the next opportunity possible.



Aspinall doesnt have 10% of the resume Jones has and he looked incredibly human in this fight. His inability to take down Gane showed he doesnt have very good wrestling. No surprise really he doesnt have any wrestling background. #2 is striking isnt world class. Its good. Hes a good athlete. Hes a top heavyweight. Hes no where near one of the best we've seen.



Personally I think prime Cain Velasquez evaporates an Aspinall. Im not even certain a guy like Derrick Lewis wont give Aspinall a hell of a fight if not knock him out. Im not saying id favor Lewis but I am saying the man isnt nearly what we thought and I wouldn't be shocked if he got caught in a tough fight and put out I think we've vastly overrated the man.