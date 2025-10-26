Aspinall made a business decision to escape Gane.

For all the Aspinall backers I want to ask this question: If hes down on the cards and its the 4th round is he still repeatedly asking the ref to stop the fight knowing an unintentional foul goes to the cards at that moment? I think hes fighting. No doubt. He made a business decision. Plain and simple. He wanted a do over a time out he didnt like the way the fight was going.

His takedowns stuffed with ease hes bloodied up. As soon as he gets poked in the eye you see very early on he had no intention of taking 5 minutes. He was saying the magic words "I cant see I cant see". There was no thought of lets try and give this a second. He wanted none of it. He wasnt even testing the eye out.

He gave up on the fight and started saying the magic words right away. Its amazing with all of us blaming Jon Jones for ducking this guy how A. He looked so incredibly beatable in this fight (Jones would win this fight) and B. How he literally ducked instantly at the next opportunity possible.

Aspinall doesnt have 10% of the resume Jones has and he looked incredibly human in this fight. His inability to take down Gane showed he doesnt have very good wrestling. No surprise really he doesnt have any wrestling background. #2 is striking isnt world class. Its good. Hes a good athlete. Hes a top heavyweight. Hes no where near one of the best we've seen.

Personally I think prime Cain Velasquez evaporates an Aspinall. Im not even certain a guy like Derrick Lewis wont give Aspinall a hell of a fight if not knock him out. Im not saying id favor Lewis but I am saying the man isnt nearly what we thought and I wouldn't be shocked if he got caught in a tough fight and put out I think we've vastly overrated the man.
 
'Aspinall doesnt have 10% of the resume Jones'

Why do people keep conflating the 2?? Nobody said he did or he was the GOAT or any of that just hed beat him at HW since Jones has also looked more than beatable since DC 2 ,8 years ago. I just rewatched the fight it what seemed like a very fluid and clear 10-9 but tom was landing MUCH more than I thought, Damage obviously going to Gane which looked like Tom ran into a jab closing. There was nothing to run away from apart from , you could argue' not being able to breath through the nose. If you cant see you cant see. This 'Tom was getting pieced up' talk is hilarious. Because he had a bloody nose and eat a few solid jabs.
 
Firstly, Tom doesn't have the gas to go three rounds let alone 4.

Secondly, I agree with everything you said. Nice post.
 
alecnatt32 said:
I have seen I think more than 300 eye pokes, many of which were way worse, and I don't even remember if I ever saw someone not being able to continue. This is the first time. LOL
Click to expand...
His knuckle went in deep! Didn't you see! He was disabled!

lmfao you're right
 
Not a fan of Aspinal but having now seen the close up eye poke slowmo he made the right call.


One of the worst and most blatant pokes I've seen in the UFC.
 
I've never seen a few jabs get glazed this much. You would have thought Gane dropped him like 5 times in that round and Aspinall was begging for a way out

Crazy how much optics like a bloody nose completely scrambles so called hardcore fans here.
 
What was so disappointing was that he started off waving it like it was just a foul and needed to reset… then hammed it up more and more as the 5 minutes went on.

Remember when Rumble got poked and screamed in pain while falling face first to the mat? That’s a poke that warranted quitting. Tom’s initial reaction wasn’t to that of a fight-ending strike.
 
DumpsterBaby said:
What was so disappointing was that he started off waving it like it was just a foul and needed to reset… then hammed it up more and more as the 5 minutes went on.

Remember when Rumble got poked and screamed in pain while falling face first to the mat? That’s a poke that warranted quitting. Tom’s initial reaction wasn’t to that of a fight-ending strike.
Click to expand...
That’s what I’m saying, it was initially so casual. If anyone saw that part and for some reason had to leave and came back to see the fight called off, would have been confused as to why.
 
I agree that he hasn't champion mentality. Aspinall is a great athlete that is used to steamroll opponents, and now we know how he manages adversity, when things are not so easy.
 
Fedor Fan said:
Not a fan of Aspinal but having now seen the close up eye poke slowmo he made the right call.


One of the worst and most blatant pokes I've seen in the UFC.
Click to expand...
You must be new to watching UFC. Jones could probably do instructional videos on how to feint, bait, shuffle step and Trap eye poke. Years of them.
 
ricains_cretins said:
I agree that he hasn't champion mentality. Aspinall is a great athlete that is used to steamroll opponents, and now we know how he manages adversity, when things are not so easy.
Click to expand...

Its too early to say that, the rematch will tell us a lot. If he WAS trying to find a way out just now, he still needs to fight Gane again anyway. We will see how he adjusts. I assume he will be much more grappling heavy from the outset next time.
 
