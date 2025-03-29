Aspinall/Jones so what do you guys think? Will this fight happen?

Will this fight happen?

Pretty much what the title says.

Do you think it will happen or no?

I think the UFC will pull it off and I believe Jon ego is going to make him fight Aspinall.

He doesn't want to look like a coward and end off his career that way.

Might as well go broke and possibly die on your shield.

He'll gain more respect regardless if he losses.
 
Unfortunately not.

And I think it's a damning indictment of our sport and its premier organisation when the HW champ is in fact 'the duckest man on the planet' and that's allowed to continue by his employers who are too shit and too spineless to either compel him to fight or strip him.

These clowns fucked up Ngannou vs Jones and now they're fucking this up too.
 
Jon does not have to fight Tom if he were to retire, but he's backed himself into a corner where that will stink of cowardice. He thinks somehow, he's looking justified. Only the same minority of delusional fans think that way and he will be remembered for this behavior, fight Tom or not, this will be remembered forever.
 
I think it will happen, but I have no real confidence in that prediction. Call it a 60/40 shot. With Poatan's loss, unless Ngannou becomes available there isn't any other fight for either fighter--especially Jones--that makes sense, and I don't think Jones has gone unretired for this long just to never sign another fight contract. The fight is easily big enough to allow Jones to get his payday--say, $15+ million, enough to more than double-up his career earnings even if it's not his full ask--and turn a huge profit for the UFC. It's not the retirement fight Jones wanted, but I'm guessing he still wants an actual retirement fight and it's the fight that's available.
 
