Aspinall/Jones so what do you guys think? Will this fight happen?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Pretty much what the title says.
Do you think it will happen or no?
I think the UFC will pull it off and I believe Jon ego is going to make him fight Aspinall.
He doesn't want to look like a coward and end off his career that way.
Might as well go broke and possibly die on your shield.
He'll gain more respect regardless if he losses.
