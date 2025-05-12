Media Aspinall: I am ready to move on from Jones

N

NextGen

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Oct 26, 2024
Messages
515
Reaction score
1,667
“Me, personally, I can’t do anything. . . I will fight whenever — whenever, wherever he wants — but it’s down to money I think.

I just think that at this stage in his career . . . I just think that, he’s like 37, 38 years old, but not only that, he’s got a million miles on the clock. So he’s got a lot of damage on the body. He’s [taken] a lot of shots to the head. And that’s not me saying anything negative. That’s the reality of it, and I’m sure Jon Jones is aware of that.

When you put him in there with, and I’m not trying to blow my own trumpet, but I’m literally the most dangerous guy in the UFC if you look at the stats. When you put him in with a guy of my size who has them credentials at this stage in his career, I think Jon’s a smart guy and realizes that.

I’m well bored of it. I’ve had enough. We either need to fight, or I need to move on to something else."

 
<36>
images
 
I'm not even sure why this is a thing. If the UFC couldn't book Jones vs. Aspinall for International Fight Week then Jones should be stripped and it should be Aspinall vs. Gane or Almeida for the Undisputed Title at International Fight Week with either Islam vs. Ilia or Charles vs. Ilia as the co-main. Then if Jones is ready by November in NYC then he can fight for the title at that point.
 
Yeah if Jon's not gonna defend strip him and make Aspinalls next fight be for the real belt.
 
Tom is playing it wrong

He should ignore Jon and try to defend his interim. This would put A LOT of pressure on the ufc
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
Media Blaydes: I think Aspinall knocks Jones out early in the fight
6 7 8
Replies
158
Views
7K
orca
orca
octagonation
Jon Jones is gonna reality check alot of people who assume Aspinall will be a threat
13 14 15
Replies
291
Views
11K
Captain Herb
Captain Herb

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,534
Messages
57,291,441
Members
175,625
Latest member
just_peed

Share this page

Back
Top