Aspinall had the worst week a champ has ever had without losing the belt.

methrogenn

methrogenn

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Dec 14, 2021
Messages
152
Reaction score
523
I'm actually a Aspinall fan & he seems like a great guy. But everything leading up to this fight seemed a little manufactured & unnatural. I guess Aspinall gained alot of favour amongst UFC fans and employees alike when Jon Jones balantly ducked him, not to mention his incredible streak where he has only spent like 2 mins in the Octagon leading up to this fight.

Bisping & Helwani had been DRiding Aspinall like they owed him money, to the extent where Bisping was calling him the next goat next to GSP (already?), while DC was already telling him that he's about to go on a generational run & change his life. Helwani kept saying that he's the fastest heavyweight ever.

I don't really blame Team Aspinall buying their own hype a little because this week was disastrous for Team Aspinall even before the fight.

First it was Aspinall releasing some shady stats saying he only had 6 percent body fat or something & he looked like a blob next to Gane.

The dumbest thing was courtesy of Andy Aspinall who said on camera before his son's first actual title fight that they will not renew a contract with they UFC & would go to boxing. Way to jeopardize your own sons career and add pressure on him during fight week.

Idk what's more stupid, team Aspinall believing someone will give them $30m to compete in boxing or believing they can actually box.

Aspinall is an excellent fighter by UFC heavyweight standards which is at an all time low. Aspinall is a bad boxer, he gets hit in almost all fights and like most amateur wanna be boxers starts moving his head after getting hit, he was doing the same thing with Arlovski that he was doing with Gane، no improvement۔

Lastly we all know how the fight went, it was no fault of Toms but MMA fans are ruthless & whatever goodwill he had he seems to have lost. Boss man already throwing him under the bus saying he didn't want to continue.

The worst thing being Gane was actually so comfortable trading with Tom, he usually doesn't trade with anyone and clearly getting the better of him.

Toms next fight is a must win for him.
 
Only because retarded Jon fans are celebrating to cover the pain of being laughed at for their guy ducking.

Any logical fan realizes it’s on Gane for gouging Tom’s eyes. Of course his next fight is a must win because he needs to defend his belt.

Also, round 1 went to Gane but it was close. The people acting like it was domination are heavily biased, retarded or Gane eyepoked them too
 
Hes been put in a position where people are rarely going to be level headed about him. Its usually either overhyping him to shit or praying for his downfall and nitpicking his performances. The Jon situation has intensified all sentiment around him.

It all rides on the rematch anyway. If he is well rounded and a genuine all timer as some claim then he should have a viable plan B (grappling) in his toolbox to get the job done. Things ended too early to tell this time round and aside from the one TD attempt he was fighting Gane at Ganes biggest strength.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
Hes been put in a position where people are rarely going to be level headed about him. Its usually either overhyping him to shit or praying for his downfall and nitpicking his performances. The Jon situation has intensified all sentiment around him.

It all rides on the rematch anyway. If he is well rounded and a genuine all timer as some claim then he should have a viable plan B (grappling) in his toolbox to get the job done. Things ended too early to tell this time round and aside from the one TD attempt he was fighting Gane at Ganes biggest strength.
Click to expand...
It was kind of like that entire Francis-UFC debacle. People weren't happy/angry at Francis for leaving, they were pissed that the best opportunity for Jon to be on his back staring at the lights was now gone.

Likewise with Tom, even though he is "retired", Jon is still hanging over Tom's reputation like the big moon in Majoras Mask.
 
Reality was hitting Tom in that fight. The reality being he's not an unstoppable juggernaut and Gane was making him feel human. I'm not saying Tom is an arrogant or cocky guy by nature but there's no way anyone doesn't start drinking their Kool aid if gassed up enough no matter how humble you are to a default. Tom was definitely riding his own hype subconsciously and seeing Gane stuff his TD and not dropping after the first punch he landed for sure shook his confidence and brought him back down to reality.

I look forward to how Tom handles this all mentally going into the rematch because that's what is going to be the factor. Gane will be even more confident and prepared next time building off of his success and if Tom isn't the same he will lose..
 
fendertach said:
Tom is a one round fighter. Things were only going to get worse as he slowed down.
Click to expand...

images
 
Tom doesn’t talk enough shit to be catching this much flack
Seems like the frustration of not getting the Jon Jones fight made Tom’s fans expect him to just destroy anyone in front of him in seconds, and because Tom didn’t do that to someone who isn’t Jon the disappointment of the way the fight ended has caused a whole bunch of shit to be thrown Tom’s way

Vs Gane you don’t want to fight when you can’t see, I could kinda see the point if it was like…against Jailton Almeida but Gane can sleep you, and this is heavyweight you can not only lose but have your chin forever changed and never be the same fighter again (although this can happen in any weight class) it’s more evident at heavyweight. Tom could have lost his title and maybe even his life just to impress our dumbasses.

I do think Jon would beat him but Tom doesn’t deserve this level of criticism just because he was being compared to Jon for so long. I remember people HATED Jon and his success and it almost feels like since Tom couldn’t end Jon’s undefeated GOD/GOAT of MMA status, that now we’re all mad at him. Taking the unreleased hate for Jon and directing it at Tom as if he had anything to do with it.
We should all hate DC instead
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Only because retarded Jon fans are celebrating to cover the pain of being laughed at for their guy ducking.

Any logical fan realizes it’s on Gane for gouging Tom’s eyes. Of course his next fight is a must win because he needs to defend his belt.

Also, round 1 went to Gane but it was close. The people acting like it was domination are heavily biased, retarded or Gane eyepoked them too
Click to expand...
Knock this cringe shit off. Nobody expects Jones to do a damn thing at this point. Have a few money fights he may win or lose. Jones is a celebrity fighter at this point not anyone going to consistently fight or dominate a division. Nobody is shitting on Tom for Jones. Nobody is concerned with Jones. This is all about Tom and his quittin ways
 
Mind Mine said:
Knock this cringe shit off. Nobody expects Jones to do a damn thing at this point. Have a few money fights he may win or lose. Jones is a celebrity fighter at this point not anyone going to consistently fight or dominate a division. Nobody is shitting on Tom for Jones. Nobody is concerned with Jones. This is all about Tom and his quittin ways
Click to expand...
What’s cringe about expecting a champion to defend his belt against an interim champ? The title is not a career achievement award for being a good LHW a decade ago.

The only people calling Tom a quitter are retards who are still butthurt Tom made their hero run away like he was at the scene of another accident or USADA visit again. Anyone else thinks it’s reasonable for a fighter to not want to continue after having his vision affected and fingers jammed into his eyes.

“Tom is scared”. No he’s not. The fight will be rebooked and happen again soon. Cope harder
 
Gregoire1 said:
Sterling vs Asp would be great fight. Double wallowing and suffering guaranteed. Sterling would lie on the ground and groan, and Asp would stand in the corner and say, "I can't see."
Click to expand...

From now on during every round break Tom should have his patented towel held to one of his eyes regardless of whether he was poked or not
 
seriously, everything was perfect for him before the last weeks.
i was rooting for him until i got annoyed by his talks, he talked a lot and he acted like he was already an accomplished champion with nothing left to prove.
he did everything wrong before and after this fight, a PR disaster.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
What’s cringe about expecting a champion to defend his belt against an interim champ? The title is not a career achievement award for being a good LHW a decade ago.

The only people calling Tom a quitter are retards who are still butthurt Tom made their hero run away like he was at the scene of another accident or USADA visit again. Anyone else thinks it’s reasonable for a fighter to not want to continue after having his vision affected and fingers jammed into his eyes.

“Tom is scared”. No he’s not. The fight will be rebooked and happen again soon. Cope harder
Click to expand...
Jon Jones is not the champion. He has no desire to be a consistent fighter and only wants to put out money fights. Tom shitting the bed has only to do with Jones in the fact Jones cracked a couple jokes. You wanted Jones out of the way not holding up the division? Well he isn’t yet here you are crying like a hoe about Jones when Tom shit the bed. This isn’t me coping your shtick is just tired as hell. I’m sure this went far over your head that Jones isn’t the champion nor has shown any desire to get the belt back. Just stay crying about him then. Just realize you are crying about a dude that is a celebrity just cashing in a pay day here and there and isn’t holding up a division. The only thing Jones fans had to say is Tom struggled against someone he easily beat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

j18lee
Jon Jones avoiding Aspinall since mid-2023, Aspinall might be GOAT someday
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
Brokenpromise
B
Mind Mine
Aspinall vs Gane is the fight to make
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
2K
Bouboumaster
B
Othman
Aspinall chose to quit
Replies
19
Views
236
agibmxmma
agibmxmma
Trigger Dave
News Aspinall has new boxing coach for fight with Gane
Replies
13
Views
435
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
Alpha_T83
Media Good Ariel Helwani analysis on Jon Jones' tweets
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
3K
lagofala
lagofala

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,845
Messages
58,008,940
Members
175,905
Latest member
hermann

Share this page

Back
Top