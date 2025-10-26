Aspinall had the worst week a champ has ever had without losing the belt.

I'm actually a Aspinall fan & he seems like a great guy. But everything leading up to this fight seemed a little manufactured & unnatural. I guess Aspinall gained alot of favour amongst UFC fans and employees alike when Jon Jones balantly ducked him, not to mention his incredible streak where he has only spent like 2 mins in the Octagon leading up to this fight.



Bisping & Helwani had been DRiding Aspinall like they owed him money, to the extent where Bisping was calling him the next goat next to GSP (already?), while DC was already telling him that he's about to go on a generational run & change his life. Helwani kept saying that he's the fastest heavyweight ever.



I don't really blame Team Aspinall buying their own hype a little because this week was disastrous for Team Aspinall even before the fight.



First it was Aspinall releasing some shady stats saying he only had 6 percent body fat or something & he looked like a blob next to Gane.



The dumbest thing was courtesy of Andy Aspinall who said on camera before his son's first actual title fight that they will not renew a contract with they UFC & would go to boxing. Way to jeopardize your own sons career and add pressure on him during fight week.



Idk what's more stupid, team Aspinall believing someone will give them $30m to compete in boxing or believing they can actually box.



Aspinall is an excellent fighter by UFC heavyweight standards which is at an all time low. Aspinall is a bad boxer, he gets hit in almost all fights and like most amateur wanna be boxers starts moving his head after getting hit, he was doing the same thing with Arlovski that he was doing with Gane، no improvement۔



Lastly we all know how the fight went, it was no fault of Toms but MMA fans are ruthless & whatever goodwill he had he seems to have lost. Boss man already throwing him under the bus saying he didn't want to continue.



The worst thing being Gane was actually so comfortable trading with Tom, he usually doesn't trade with anyone and clearly getting the better of him.



Toms next fight is a must win for him.