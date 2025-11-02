Media Aspinall gets called out after Waldo toughs through eye poke and kills Aspinall’s teammate.

koa pomaikai said:


Waldo shows Aspinall how it’s done.
But Aspinall wouldn't be able to physically see that fight

20251102-013352.gif
 
ya cause every eye poke is like... totally created equal right.. its not like some are just 1 eye and some are both and some you can recover from in minutes while others have you still barely able to see 3 days later

espnganeaspinalpoked.png
 
Imo its easy, Aspinal may be looking forward to boxing deal after Ufc, one less fight left on the contract, 2 left to go.
 
snugglecakes said:
ya cause every eye poke is like... totally created equal right.. its not like some are just 1 eye and some are both and some you can recover from in minutes while others have you still barely able to see 3 days later
Eye pokes are uniform and standard.

Each hurts exactly the same and does the exact same amount of damage.

Therefore if one guy quits he's clearly a p###y.

Can you imagine being stupid enough not only to believe that, but to post several times a day based on that belief.
 
Some people take eyes pokes and brush them off and continue without a break. Some people take eye pokes and can't continue. Some people take eye pokes and recover and win. Some people take eye pokes and continue on and get decimated.

It's because each one is a unique experience with difference unique effects. This isn't that complicated of a subject. Fouls shouldn't be held against the fouled.
 
The real story here is that yet ANOTHER fighter got poked because the rules haven't changed. UFC and the athletic commissions are negligent at this point and Waldo should sue them if he suffers any permanent damage
 
Fakespinall should just relinquish the belt. The worst hw ufc champ. Just a wimp...

"Why are yall booing meee??"
 
