ya cause every eye poke is like... totally created equal right.. its not like some are just 1 eye and some are both and some you can recover from in minutes while others have you still barely able to see 3 days later
Some people take eyes pokes and brush them off and continue without a break. Some people take eye pokes and can't continue. Some people take eye pokes and recover and win. Some people take eye pokes and continue on and get decimated.
It's because each one is a unique experience with difference unique effects. This isn't that complicated of a subject. Fouls shouldn't be held against the fouled.
The real story here is that yet ANOTHER fighter got poked because the rules haven't changed. UFC and the athletic commissions are negligent at this point and Waldo should sue them if he suffers any permanent damage