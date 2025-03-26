Aspinall doesn't seem sure about how good he really is

Intermission
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 2,217
- Reaction score
- 1,230
I have to give him credit for being open about the fact that the roller coaster ride might tend and that Jones exposes him.
But its also alarming. There is something about his game he feels isn't a 100% backed up.
Aspinall was on Logans podcast a few hours ago and talks about alternative life paths in the short term if it all collapses in the UFC.
THe fact the he even thinks about that openly suggests to me that he isnt overly confident. He probably thinks hes got 30-40% chance against Jon.
But its also alarming. There is something about his game he feels isn't a 100% backed up.
Aspinall was on Logans podcast a few hours ago and talks about alternative life paths in the short term if it all collapses in the UFC.
THe fact the he even thinks about that openly suggests to me that he isnt overly confident. He probably thinks hes got 30-40% chance against Jon.