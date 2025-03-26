Aspinall doesn't seem sure about how good he really is

Intermission

Intermission

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
2,217
Reaction score
1,230
I have to give him credit for being open about the fact that the roller coaster ride might tend and that Jones exposes him.

But its also alarming. There is something about his game he feels isn't a 100% backed up.

Aspinall was on Logans podcast a few hours ago and talks about alternative life paths in the short term if it all collapses in the UFC.

THe fact the he even thinks about that openly suggests to me that he isnt overly confident. He probably thinks hes got 30-40% chance against Jon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Aspinall is more scared of Poatan than JJ
2
Replies
21
Views
855
Luffy
L
L
Alex Poatan's main goal is Jon Jones imo
2
Replies
22
Views
632
Captain Herb
Captain Herb

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,200
Messages
57,081,388
Members
175,530
Latest member
burnerkun

Share this page

Back
Top