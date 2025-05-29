Aspinall doesn’t need the UFC. They’ve overwhelmingly done him dirty

Tom is like that employee who’s outperformed all other employees and never gets the promotion and raise he deserves. He’s gone above and beyond his duties, and no matter how hard he works, Jones will always be privileged to be above him in the hierarchy.

With that said, Aspinall should pull an Ngannou and move to another organization where he will be treated with more respect. The disrespect to Tom’s name is overwhelming.
 
