Aspinall did everything right- and still lost!

Not exactly a good look for the UFC. Tom has done everything right, hes knocking out all these top 5 guys left and right and earned his way to a interim , and for the last year he’s been wondering if he will even fight for a belt.

This sets a terrible precedent for other fighters, as they will see that even if they win all their fights, they can still end losing just because the UFC doesn’t manage their fighters properly.
 
Ufc and pride fc: "we do promotion for you and build events. You fight."

Ufc post-pride: "we build events and you do self-promotion...use twitter or something...and you fight."

Ufc these days: "fuck this and fuck you"
 
Nothing settled just yet. Have faith in Dana. Our negotiator overlord.
 
Ya, this whole Jon & Tom saga has been really disappointing. Dana & the UFC should have never let this drag on as long as it has. Things should be figured out by now & the fight should be happening at UFC 217 or at some point this summer, but Jon is on another bender & the UFC is ruining their only rising star in the HW division's career.
 
I’m convinced Jon has some dirt on Dana or they are bangin each others wives or something
 
