Aspinall did everything right- and still lost!

MetaIIica
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2019
- Messages
- 618
- Reaction score
- 1,811
Not exactly a good look for the UFC. Tom has done everything right, hes knocking out all these top 5 guys left and right and earned his way to a interim , and for the last year he’s been wondering if he will even fight for a belt.
This sets a terrible precedent for other fighters, as they will see that even if they win all their fights, they can still end losing just because the UFC doesn’t manage their fighters properly.
This sets a terrible precedent for other fighters, as they will see that even if they win all their fights, they can still end losing just because the UFC doesn’t manage their fighters properly.