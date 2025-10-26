Aspinall chose to quit

-Aspinall repeatedly said "I can't see anything" 30 seconds into the 5 minutes time out he had, knowing that those words warrant a fight stoppage
-Fighters with heart suffered eye pokes worse than Aspinall and kept fighting, some even winning 1761493112513.png
-Doctor said multiple times Aspinall's eyeball was fine and that he could continue fighting
-The slowmo footage show both of Aspinall eyes were closed so Gane finger did not directly make contact with Aspinall eyes
-The footage also shows the left eye was poked way worst with Gane's finger pushing on it, yet his right eye is completely fine and it's the left eye that is compromised
-Aspinall was getting beat up by Gane, and he looked tired, was probably going to grasp for air in round 2
-Aspinall said he could barely open his eye, this is him a minute after the poke, and then after the DC interview where he said he couldn't open it 1761492446620.png1761492483050.png
- Aspinall reaction to the eyepoke was significantly different from the reaction of fighters getting eyepoked leading to a fight stoppage
-This is Aspinall pretending he is too hurt and turning his back on the ref, yet he's really listening to the ref call and is visibly relieved when he hears that it's a no contest 1761492617839.png

All of this is worsened by the fact that Tom first round finisher persona was getting shattered and he was obviously losing the first round. His cardio against Gane was a critical point that was just starting to get tested after round 1. He chose to quit. MMA and most combat sports are not like basketball where everyone goes home just fine after that, it's a sport where fighters put everything on the line when they step inside the cage, they are trying to take something from the opponent and take the risk of leaving a part of themselves in that bout, sometimes even their lives.
It's true that wanting to fight after a foul that MAY (HEAVY DOUBT) hinder your skills is not reasonable, so is stepping on a cage to do your best to murder another fighter when he is doing his best to murder you. Fighting values heart, and if Aspinall wanted to keep fighting yet the doctor stopped it nobody would blame Aspinall, people are clowning him because he showed no heart and pussied out at the first occasion.
 
Fighters that get poked in the eyes shouldn't be required to continue fighting at a disadvantage. Period. This is a naive and immature opinion you hold.

The answer is mandatory point deductions for every eye poke, and 2 point mandatory deduction for a fighter's 2nd poke. I guarantee you we will immediately see a lot less eye pokes if this rule ever comes into place.
 
I saw one clip where Topuria was asked about weight classes and he said "you know, if someone says something to my wife in the street I'm not going to ask the guy how much he weights"
If you get into a street fight with Aspinall just barely graze his eyes with your fingers and you are golden.
 
You wanna know something OP, if this fight went along like normal with a normal outcome I bet you wouldn't have made such an elaborate thread with fight analysis. Instead you got all these dramatic stupid details about the eyepokes because you probably prefer drama.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Fighters that get poked in the eyes shouldn't be required to continue fighting at a disadvantage. Period. This is a naive and immature opinion you hold.

The answer is mandatory point deductions for every eye poke, and 2 point mandatory deduction for a fighter's 2nd poke. I guarantee you we will immediately see a lot less eye pokes if this rule ever comes into place.
still doesnt change the fact he chose to quit
ask bisping
 
May Jesus lead you to sanity. Delete your account please.
 
Absolutely. I personally would have never quit if it was me in there. I am a warrior. I see red. Tom is a pussy!
 
Humongo said:
I saw one clip where Topuria was asked about weight classes and he said "you know, if someone says something to my wife in the street I'm not going to ask the guy how much he weights"
If you get into a street fight with Aspinall just barely graze his eyes with your fingers and you are golden.
Asp just would say: take my wife, please, I dont see her with my eyes.
 
And if he fought and lost and blamed it on the poke people would've said he should've quit if he couldn't see
 
Tim Welch said it best.. and yes I agree, Aspinal quit out there to reset and try again later.
 
