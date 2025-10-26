Aspinall chose to quit

Othman
-Aspinall repeatedly said "I can't see anything" 30 seconds into the 5 minutes time out he had, knowing that those words warrant a fight stoppage
-Fighters with heart suffered eye pokes worse than Aspinall and kept fighting, some even winning
-Doctor said multiple times Aspinall's eyeball was fine and that he could continue fighting
-The slowmo footage show both of Aspinall eyes were closed so Gane finger did not directly make contact with Aspinall eyes
-The footage also shows the left eye was poked way worst with Gane's finger pushing on it, yet his right eye is completely fine and it's the left eye that is compromised
-Aspinall was getting beat up by Gane, and he looked tired, was probably going to grasp for air in round 2
-Aspinall said he could barely open his eye, this is him a minute after the poke, and then after the DC interview where he said he couldn't open it
- Aspinall reaction to the eyepoke was significantly different from the reaction of fighters getting eyepoked leading to a fight stoppage
-This is Aspinall pretending he is too hurt and turning his back on the ref, yet he's really listening to the ref call and is visibly relieved when he hears that it's a no contest
All of this is worsened by the fact that Tom first round finisher persona was getting shattered and he was obviously losing the first round. His cardio against Gane was a critical point that was just starting to get tested after round 1. He chose to quit. MMA and most combat sports are not like basketball where everyone goes home just fine after that, it's a sport where fighters put everything on the line when they step inside the cage, they are trying to take something from the opponent and take the risk of leaving a part of themselves in that bout, sometimes even their lives.
It's true that wanting to fight after a foul that MAY (HEAVY DOUBT) hinder your skills is not reasonable, so is stepping on a cage to do your best to murder another fighter when he is doing his best to murder you. Fighting values heart, and if Aspinall wanted to keep fighting yet the doctor stopped it nobody would blame Aspinall, people are clowning him because he showed no heart and pussied out at the first occasion.
