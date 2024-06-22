  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Aspinall best win is Volkov

You mean a top heavyweight’s best wins are over other top 5 heavyweights? No way, insane. I didn’t know that.

What do you want him to do, conjure up a mythical fighter then beat him? Lol.. if he was an easy fight, Jones and Gane both wouldnt have ducked him. Jones could put up a good fight but Gane got outgrappled by N’Gannou ffs.
 
No real elbows let alone spinning back elbows. No knee kicks or head kicks up the middle. Jones murders all heavyweights by attack diversity and strategy. Just like, my opinion man
 
Aspinall would murder Jones.
 
Sergei and Volkov both seem to be about on the same level but I'll still say Sergei is Tom's best win.
 
sirmorbach said:
Aspinall would murder Jones.
Click to expand...
Seriously how? A punchers chance of course and especially at heavyweight. But besides power is there any other way he can win... The answer is no.
 
achoo42 said:
Yeah lol the dude who got lay and prayed by Ngannou and was Jones' first sub win since 2012(!) somehow smokes Aspinall.
Click to expand...
its crazy an ancient jones can do that to gane
now imagine an ancient tom aspinal could he have done the same
 
hes not even a champion lmfao
the baddest motha ka belt is more legit than the interim belt
Untitled.png
 
Volkov is a pretty good win..
 
Well using this logic, Gane’s best win is also Volkov. But he took him to decision while Aspinall finished him in a round. Therefore Gane must not be very good either, worse even. And so Jones’s win over Gane thus isn’t a good win either, so he’s not good either. Sherdog logic is fun.
 
orca said:
hes not even a champion lmfao
the baddest motha ka belt is more legit than the interim belt
View attachment 1049338
Click to expand...

Tom should be fighting Jon Jones.

Jon Jones shouldn't be allowed to defend any titles until the belts are unified as his reign is now 'disputed'.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

codfather
Why are there so many elite 6'4 heavyweights?
2
Replies
20
Views
552
Brendan The Hybrid Schaub
Brendan The Hybrid Schaub
Georges Hefner
Dana says Jones & Gane beat Aspinall
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
CatchnShoot
CatchnShoot

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,042
Messages
55,735,254
Members
174,911
Latest member
welcome2dajungle

Share this page

Back
Top