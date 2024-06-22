Aspinall best win is Volkov

Paper champ, Jones and even Gane smokes him
Seriously how? A punchers chance of course and especially at heavyweight. But besides power is there any other way he can win... The answer is no.Aspinall would murder Jones.
aspinals resume says your opinion is full of crapHis best win would be Jones, if Jon had any balls at all.
its crazy an ancient jones can do that to ganeYeah lol the dude who got lay and prayed by Ngannou and was Jones' first sub win since 2012(!) somehow smokes Aspinall.
hes not even a champion lmfao
the baddest motha ka belt is more legit than the interim belt
View attachment 1049338