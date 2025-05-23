Aspinall has multiple losses. Despite being hyped up as a BJJ prodigy who has been training with his black belt dad ever since he was little, Aspinall was submitted with very little resistance by a low level fighter.
In his first fight with Blaydes, Aspinall bitched out. We have seen fighters sustain worse damage to their knees and fight on.
Thiago Santos tore the ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus of his left knee in his title fight against Jon Jones, but never threw in the towel. Aspinall only tore the MCL and meniscus in his right knee. He suffered minor damage to his ACL and no damage to his PCL. Instead of fighting on against Blaydes, Aspinall cried "no más" after only 15 seconds in front of 20,000 British fans at the O2 in London.
Bro got drowned in the shallow water by Big Daddy Blaydes in like 20 seconds. He needs to chill a bit.
Prime Brock beats Aspinall first roundTime for a Brock return
That makes it even more pathetic that Jones is scared of this guy lol
Hes more scare of Tom that he was-
Jones STAYS shook
My guy, @xhaydenx was joking, but I feel like you're actually serious.
Yeah that fight was truly not a weird non contact injury and is absolutely representative of his skills. Totally covers what he's talking about.
what a strange thing to say. even when he said "i never look for the finish" sure buddy, you're super aggro in a division where a bum could 1 shot you. you are definitely fighting looking for the finish.
