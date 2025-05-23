Media Aspinall begs for someone to take him into deep waters so that he could see how it feels like and whether he could swim?

Aspinall has multiple losses. Despite being hyped up as a BJJ prodigy who has been training with his black belt dad ever since he was little, Aspinall was submitted with very little resistance by a low level fighter.

In his first fight with Blaydes, Aspinall bitched out. We have seen fighters sustain worse damage to their knees and fight on.

Thiago Santos tore the ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus of his left knee in his title fight against Jon Jones, but never threw in the towel. Aspinall only tore the MCL and meniscus in his right knee. He suffered minor damage to his ACL and no damage to his PCL. Instead of fighting on against Blaydes, Aspinall cried "no más" after only 15 seconds in front of 20,000 British fans at the O2 in London.

That makes it even more pathetic that Jones is scared of this guy lol
 
I teach open water rescue/recovery & water survival. I'd drown him or he'd just quit in the first few minutes 🥈🦈
 
what a strange thing to say. even when he said "i never look for the finish" sure buddy, you're super aggro in a division where a bum could 1 shot you. you are definitely fighting looking for the finish.
 
PrideNverDies said:
That makes it even more pathetic that Jones is scared of this guy lol
Right?

Hes more scare of Tom that he was-


  • Ryan Bader
  • Maurício "Shogun" Rua
  • Quinton "Rampage" Jackson
  • Lyoto Machida
  • Rashad Evans
  • Vitor Belfort
  • Chael Sonnen
  • Alexander Gustafsson
  • Glover Teixeira
  • Daniel Cormier
  • Ovince Saint Preux
  • Anthony Smith
  • Thiago Santos
  • Dominick Reyes
  • Ciryl Gane
Jones STAYS shook
 
xhaydenx said:
Bro got drowned in the shallow water by Big Daddy Blaydes in like 20 seconds. He needs to chill a bit.
Yeah that fight was truly not a weird non contact injury and is absolutely representative of his skills. Totally covers what he's talking about.
 
icemun said:
Right?

Hes more scare of Tom that he was-


  • Ryan Bader
  • Maurício "Shogun" Rua
  • Quinton "Rampage" Jackson
  • Lyoto Machida
  • Rashad Evans
  • Vitor Belfort
  • Chael Sonnen
  • Alexander Gustafsson
  • Glover Teixeira
  • Daniel Cormier
  • Ovince Saint Preux
  • Anthony Smith
  • Thiago Santos
  • Dominick Reyes
  • Ciryl Gane
Jones STAYS shook
Yes, 100% yes he is. He's not scared of Tom, he's scared of the likely L he will take.

Jones hinges his persona on how great a fighter he is. He's an asshole, but he doesn't have to care because he smirks and says "you can think I'm a cunt, but you can't beat me". Only now he sees a guy who's likely to beat him. And if that happens he's an asshole that they're scraping off the canvas. No more smirk, no more trolling. THAT is what scares him.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
what a strange thing to say. even when he said "i never look for the finish" sure buddy, you're super aggro in a division where a bum could 1 shot you. you are definitely fighting looking for the finish.
???

He KO'd Tybura with a blitz that could be considered "aggro". Otherwise he's knocking dudes out with crisp counters after slipping or rolling with punches (Blaydes, Pav) or in the clinch.

He's not "super aggro", he just lands sharp, accurate shots with good power when he lets his hands go. He's not at all like Pavlovich when he was on his KO run where he comes in winging massive power shots from the opening bell. He's just faster than what any HW is used to and his counters land quicker than they're used to having to deal with.
 
xhaydenx said:
Was just a joke, brother.
Yeah yeah I know. But there are legit people here like Mark G that try to sell that as an actual legit TKO as though Blaydes did something that made it happen. It's beyond stupid. He uses cherry picked images from the obscured angle to "prove" his point.
 
