Aspinall and the UFC HW Title Record

Now that Jon has retired how will the ufc go about the HW title record? The record is 3 consecutive defenses set by Stipe. Does Aspinall’s Interim title defense count towards the HW title defense record?

Does he only need 3 more wins to break the record? Should the defense count towards breaking the record? Technically that wasn’t an undisputed title defense.

Personally I think it should count and Aspinall is 3 defenses away from UFC history. What say y’all?
 
