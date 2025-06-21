Aspinall and the UFC HW Title Record

snaportap21
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Aug 14, 2011
- Messages
- 3,862
- Reaction score
- 1,996
Now that Jon has retired how will the ufc go about the HW title record? The record is 3 consecutive defenses set by Stipe. Does Aspinall’s Interim title defense count towards the HW title defense record?
Does he only need 3 more wins to break the record? Should the defense count towards breaking the record? Technically that wasn’t an undisputed title defense.
Personally I think it should count and Aspinall is 3 defenses away from UFC history. What say y’all?
Does he only need 3 more wins to break the record? Should the defense count towards breaking the record? Technically that wasn’t an undisputed title defense.
Personally I think it should count and Aspinall is 3 defenses away from UFC history. What say y’all?