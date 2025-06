The point is talent when it comes to different aspects of MMA. Aspinall to this day struggled to wrestle with an untrained rugby player because the guy was just as big an athletic as him. It's like how Jake Shields is good at grappling but not striking.



Blah blah blah he was young, give me a break, his background was grappling! You can't show me a good grappler whose base was grappling that was getting manhandled by someone 30 lbs lighter, it just doesn't happen.



Even green as fuck Francis was already defending way more effectively against Blaydes in their first fight (and they're much closer in size), and Francis did not come from a grappling base. It's called talent and innate abilities. Tom has them for striking but not grappling.