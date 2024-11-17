  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Aspinal Destroys Jones

Tom shown the TDD he needs for Jones? Ragdolled Stipe an elite wrestler and dominated him in the ground.
 
SuperAlly said:
You were impressed by that?

Stipe looked old. That didn't tell us how good Jon was. It told us how aged Stipe is.
That was just a taste of what Final form Jones can do ... And it was pretty one sided ..

Stipe isnt as shot as everyone's saying...Jones just made it look that way ..
 
Portland8242 said:
I lol'd @ how much Jones was getting touched by old man Stipe.

Aspinall is 10x more powerful and faster than old man Stipe and would have put Jones' fucking light outs tonight.
Touched? He slipped basically everything outside of maybe two punches. He controlled every aspect of it and then finished it. So I don’t know what you thought you saw?
 
