Aspinal Destroys Jones

Beer bellied JBJ picked his spot against a 42 year old that had not fought in 4 years. Tom Aspinal will destroy him, if Jones doesn't retire.
You were impressed by that?
Not plod around like a 55 year old platypus?
Knocks his ass out. JBJ looked out of shape. Yah, he beat a guy thaty did not look like the guy we saw knocked out 4 years ago.
You were impressed by that?
Stipe looked old. That didn't tell us how good Jon was. It told us how aged Stipe is.
Touched? He slipped basically everything outside of maybe two punches. He controlled every aspect of it and then finished it. So I don’t know what you thought you saw?I lol'd @ how much Jones was getting touched by old man Stipe.
Aspinall is 10x more powerful and faster than old man Stipe and would have put Jones' fucking light outs tonight.