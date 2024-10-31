Leinster Rugby
Ben Askren relates to Francis Ngannou’s issues with Dana White: ‘I had to deal with many years of Dana telling lies about me’
Ben Askren likens Francis Ngannou’s current situation with Dana White to his own, saying White "craps" on fighters who don’t kowtow to him.
www.mmafighting.com
Says Dana lied for years about him, compares it to the current situation with Ngannou but also to Randy and Cyborg. Tell us something we don't know Ben...