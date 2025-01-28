F1980
F1980
@purple
- Joined
Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,806
- Reaction score
- 2,160
This is a big deal.
Makes sense. The number one thing they're talking about here is crime and they feel that Republicans can deliver on their safety
They removed the "Democratic" word on their committee name after pulling out of the DNC
