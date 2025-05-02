International As US Morals Crumble, White House Invites "Influencer" Who Posted Extreme Child Sexual Abuse on Twitter to Ask Questions

The White House's attack on the legitimate media has now led to this piece of shit getting a seat in the press room at the White House.

Why's he a piece of shit?

Twitter came under renewed fire Thursday over its handling of child sex abuse imagery after it reinstated the account of a right-wing influencer who had tweeted an image of a toddler being tortured.
After some of the account’s more than 500,000 followers complained that the account had been suspended for its political messaging, Twitter owner Elon Musk responded Wednesday by saying that it was because of the image.
“Only people on our CSE team have seen those pictures,” Musk tweeted, referring to the company’s child sexual exploitation staff. “For now, we will delete those posts and reinstate the account.”
In fact, the image in question had drawn more than 3 million views and 8,000 retweets, according to Twitter statistics on a cached version of the tweet from Tuesday.
Experts said that even photos that are partially obscured, such as the image shared by the influencer, typically qualify as illegal child sex abuse material, or CSAM.
“Generally speaking, even if it is redacted, if it’s clear it’s a child, it’s still CSAM,” said Gavin Portnoy, vice president of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the congressionally chartered nonprofit that is the nation’s clearinghouse for battling child victimization.
Musk and Twitter did not respond to requests for comment.
The person whose Twitter account posted the image, Dominick McGee, said he’d done so to draw attention to child sex trafficking. The image was taken from one of the most notorious child abuse videos in the world, made by Peter Gerard Scully, an Australian sentenced in 2022 to life in prison plus 129 years for rape, human trafficking and the sexual abuse of children as young as 18 months.
McGee is popular among adherents of the QAnon web of baseless conspiracy theories, including the belief that child predators include or influence high-level government officials, especially Democrats. Musk reinstated banned QAnon accounts after buying Twitter in October. He is rebranding the company as X and hopes to add commerce and payment services to the site’s discussion and messaging functions.
Asked whether he regretted sharing the image, McGee said he believed he was suspended for posting about former president Barack Obama. “That excuse was a scapegoat,” he said by direct message.

Fuckin' yuck.

What's this guy doing in the White House? "Journalism"? Come on, 'Murica. Do better.

I want the right wing to say 'NO' to this disgusting creep.

You wouldn't post that shit here, on Sherdog.
 
BlankaPresident said:
Biden's America.
All the rhetoric of "protecting children from transgenderism" kinda come tumbling down when you're putting clout-chasing disgraces in the White House.

All moral high ground gone in one dumb-minded move.

Then when this scumbag gets there, it's "are you going to prosecute Barack Obama" or whatever shit he mumbled.

I'm assuming there is pond life in America cheering that question from this reprobate...
 
What’s with republicans and their love for children? Their heroes always seem to be littered with them
 
They don't care, it's a cult, anything that Trump says is Bible.
 
tastaylvr said:
What’s with republicans and their love for children? Their heroes always seem to be littered with them
They'll defend children if it helps to oppress someone, but if helping children oppresses them in turn, they're not interested.

The backlash against censorship on social media has reopened the possibility of children seeing the worst, most horrific shit, and the right couldn't care less.

Zuckerberg is no longer bothering with removing self harm content, for example, because children just don't matter as much as making money.

The worst kind of hypocrisy.

(btw I got your point about republicans as well lol)
 
