ya gotta admit that there is no better soap opera than the house of reps-



Kevin loses his minions and is kicked out by the Gaetz 8 sparking the longest ugliest speakership confirmation hearings in history.



That monkeyhouse shit fight brought battling Jim Jordan's past of perhaps overlooking sexual misconduct by the Dr. on the OSU wrestlers back into play.



Gaetz has been an accused sex trafficker for years, going back to his days partying convicted buddy Joel Greenberg. He's had a blackmail attempt and shit thrown at him on the streets. He has also pulled off a rare daily double in these partisan times by having both sides investigate his ethics and worthiness to be in congress.



36 year old grandma to be Boebert has also had herself an amazing arc. Her son was just arrested and is looking at felony charges. This on top of a year that has included- Lauren Boebert's ex-husband arrested twice, the issuance of a restraining order, and her appearing to get handsy with another man in a local theater." she was also on tape vaping and getting thrown out of that play while yelling at the workers..Plus her and the Mini Ric Flair, Marjorie Taylor Greene went from mean girl besties to calling each other bitches and nearly brawling if reports are to be believed



MTG used to be a more central character with her cheating with muscle guys and such but since her divorce and losing her new boy toy kevin, she seems content with pursuing her quiet hobbies of writing pointless impeachment articles and training to defeat Tim Scott or Krsti Moem in trial by combat to become the biggest Tump Nuthugger and eventual VP candidate



Then there was good ole lying fraudy George Santos falling from grace and being kicked out of the house, which is an amazingly hard feat to pull off. He had a cute little bit part there for a while.



All of this by the people we look at and vote, yes, I think this person best represents my values and will be the best person to write our laws (except for jim who I don't think has been the lead on any bill that became a law in his decades in congress) and lead our country to a better future



all of this in service of the over arching storyline tha is the trials and possible phoenix like rebirth of DJT.



And all of this going on while the ever ticking time bomb of a goverment shutdown looms...yes averted for now I think but back soon enough...tick tick boom!



Man Netflix ain't got shit on there more interesting than this stuff......HBO Succession and game of thrones are baby piss compared to this stuff.