BY VERONICA ANDREA SAUCHELLI, MARIA GRAZIA MURRU AND GIADA ZAMPANO

Updated 4:37 AM BRT, May 16, 2024

Ella Anthony, right , and her partner Doris Ezuruike Chinons, flanked by their dog Paddy, have a coffee during an interview in their house in Passo Corese, near Rome, Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

To date, more than 60 countries have anti-LGBTQ+ laws on the books, most of them in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia.

Anthony, 37, said it was precisely the threat of prison that compelled her to leave.

“We’re talking about people who are unfortunately victims of a double stigma: being a migrant, and being members of the LGBTQIA+ community,”

“Lesbians leaving Africa often, or more frequently, end up in prostitution and sexual exploitation networks because they lack (economic) support from their families,”