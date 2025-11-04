  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

As an Aspinall fan, I do have concerns. Anybody else?

That perhaps he isnt quite the the fighter we thought/hoped he was.

One of the reasons I wanted the Jones fight is that we had no idea what would happen. I didnt think it was crazy that jones would outclass him, or get knocked out, or anything inbetween, because we have so little to go on. Its annoying that we were robbed of getting some answers the other night, although I'd be lying if the manner of the stoppage didn't concern me. This is now the 2nd time he's has a fight stopped early for injury. Against Blaydes he obviously got seriously injured and the fight immediately stopped. It's now happened again, and whilst he's absolutely entitled (& right,) to stop (Gane deserved to lose for that infraction) it is concerning that 2 fights have stopped so quickly. No more than 30 seconds into the timeout he was saying he couldn't see in a manner that made it obvious to me that the fight wouldn't continue. He didnt sound like a man who was waiting for another 5 minutes in hope his vision cleared.

I don't think he's a flat track bully but he MIGHT be. We still don't know. If Vitor Belfort had him arm-barred like he did Jones, would Tom tap? Probably.

Also, skill wise. As much as I hate to agree with a take from Chael Shillon, there was this idea that Aspinall would knock Gane out and, if he couldn't, he'd just take him down and beat him up. There was no evidence for this. Tom can wrestle but he's not some dominant wrestler with a history of throwing guys around. It was just people's imagination (including basically every MMA fighter).

I'm bummed out that we didnt get answers, but also not sure I was gunna like the answers we were about to get.

Any other Aspinall fans care to chime in?
 
I'm not a huge fan, but it's always good to see an exciting heavyweight in that thin weightclass.

I guess we'll find out with the impending rematch. I still think Tom is not a quitter like most Sherdog thinks, but I think his skills and fight IQ are a bit overrated. In the first Blaydes match Curtis was looking really good until the injury happened. I thought it would a close rematch but Tom just blew him out of the water in the first round.

It's possible Tom could come back stronger and actually showcase his skills against Gane. I think it's too soon to write him off and I'm excited for the rematch

 
he doesn't have it mentally. once he faces adversity he folds.

compare this to tim sylvia. universally hated with fans but the guy was pissed they stopped the fight because mir broke his arm and he wanted to keep going to defend his belt. to his credit 2 time champion with multiple defenses. Came back from being near koed to win the the belt the second time with a knock out.

fans hated this guy yet he gave it his all. fans won't appreciate tom for being soft. his brand is done. the ufc should cut him or trade him to bellator. maybe trade him to pfl for francis.
 
I don't really know what the thread is about. You're concerned about Tom blowing out his ACL again, or another foul from Gane?

Fouling again is always a risk since Gane commits fouls every fight, but without that it was going to be a lot more work from Gane than from Tom to avoid TDs. The one TD attempt he did have looked like he was just mixing it up and shot from too far away and didn't even get his arms around him. Ciricling and jabbing for 25 minutes is a pretty tall order.
 
I had a feeling he couldn’t be as good as he seemed. He seemed too perfect.

If you watch him against blaydes and pav you can notice some pretty poor head movement which got quick forgotten with a Ko. He also hasn’t shown amazing grappling fundamentals but has just steam rolled people.

Also got some concerbs about his durability/heart and gas tank

Despite all this and Gane marginally outstriking him. He still looked fast and powerful against Gane and I still think he’s a good chance of knocking him down.
 
Hes not the future of HW but I still think he has a good chance at beating Gane then leaving the sport to get dusted by some boxer while making so much more
 
As a Jones fan, it was painful watching him fight the HW handpicked because of his vulnerability to wrestling, cowardly dodge Tom for a year or more, fight the corpse of Stipe, lie about his intentions of fighting Tom awhile longer, then finally retire in shame.

It's clear to everyone that Jones didn't want to fight Tom and, considering Jones "tests" at HW, it would be foolish to think he had anything for Tom.

Now, because Tom did the intelligent thing and prioritized his safety after being fouled, we might actually see the sport change for the better. As a Jones fan, it hurts me that eyepokes might be treated as actual fouls.
 
As a Jones fan, it was painful watching him fight the HW handpicked because of his vulnerability to wrestling, cowardly dodge Tom for a year or more, fight the corpse of Stipe, lie about his intentions of fighting Tom awhile longer, then finally retire in shame.

It's clear to everyone that Jones didn't want to fight Tom and, considering Jones "tests" at HW, it would be foolish to think he had anything for Tom.

It's funny because you wrote all this as a shot at me, thinking it'd upset me as some of kind of closet Jobes fan, when I agree with almost every word.

This is the state of sherdog nowadays though. A once great forum...reduced to this.
 
It's funny because you wrote all this as a shot at me, thinking it'd upset me as some of kind of closet Jobes fan, when I agree with almost every word.

You think too highly of yourself.
 
As a Jones fan, it was painful watching him fight the HW handpicked because of his vulnerability to wrestling, cowardly dodge Tom for a year or more, fight the corpse of Stipe, lie about his intentions of fighting Tom awhile longer, then finally retire in shame.

It's clear to everyone that Jones didn't want to fight Tom and, considering Jones "tests" at HW, it would be foolish to think he had anything for Tom.

lol, I'm a Jones fan too!
 
May the best fighter win so long as it's without freak injuries, eye pokes, debilitating groin strikes, terrible referring, and bad judges' score cards. I know, I have high standards.
 
He have no heart, it doesn't matter what Tom Glazers aka Jones haters say.

I understand he wants to avoid any serious damage but that have a price and it's his reputation, just like fighters with huge hearts where they pay with their injuries, at the end of the day it's what it is and Tom picked his poison, you just can't have it both ways.
 
