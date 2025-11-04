As an Aspinall fan, I do have concerns. Anybody else?

That perhaps he isnt quite the the fighter we thought/hoped he was.



One of the reasons I wanted the Jones fight is that we had no idea what would happen. I didnt think it was crazy that jones would outclass him, or get knocked out, or anything inbetween, because we have so little to go on. Its annoying that we were robbed of getting some answers the other night, although I'd be lying if the manner of the stoppage didn't concern me. This is now the 2nd time he's has a fight stopped early for injury. Against Blaydes he obviously got seriously injured and the fight immediately stopped. It's now happened again, and whilst he's absolutely entitled (& right,) to stop (Gane deserved to lose for that infraction) it is concerning that 2 fights have stopped so quickly. No more than 30 seconds into the timeout he was saying he couldn't see in a manner that made it obvious to me that the fight wouldn't continue. He didnt sound like a man who was waiting for another 5 minutes in hope his vision cleared.



I don't think he's a flat track bully but he MIGHT be. We still don't know. If Vitor Belfort had him arm-barred like he did Jones, would Tom tap? Probably.



Also, skill wise. As much as I hate to agree with a take from Chael Shillon, there was this idea that Aspinall would knock Gane out and, if he couldn't, he'd just take him down and beat him up. There was no evidence for this. Tom can wrestle but he's not some dominant wrestler with a history of throwing guys around. It was just people's imagination (including basically every MMA fighter).



I'm bummed out that we didnt get answers, but also not sure I was gunna like the answers we were about to get.



Any other Aspinall fans care to chime in?