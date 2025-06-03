As an apology to the fans, Dana should co promote with PFL to allow for Ngannou vs Tom

Dana has denied us 2 or 3 super fights at heavyweight by playing games with Francis and Tom, in favour of Jon who refuses to even give us the fights we want to see.



Because of this the fans have not only been denied a lineal heavyweight bout between Tom and Jon but we also missed fights between Jon and Francis and potentially Francis vs Tom as well.



We have been fucked about for quite a few years now and have still been charged full PPV prices to see interim/paper championship bouts at heavyweight without any apologies from the UFC.



But Dana has one more chance to do it right, he could offer a one time deal to co promote with PFL to allow for Tom vs Francis to give the UFC a chance at bringing the lineal heavyweight belt back home (as well as rightfully offering Tom a real heavyweight title that he long has deserved not this interim nonsense).



Personally I will boycott paying for any UFC product (meaning I have just cancelled my fight pass) until some kind of an apology to this level is recieved. Make the fight happen Dana.



DO YOU WANT TO BE A FUCKING FIGHT PROMOTER?