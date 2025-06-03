As an apology to the fans, Dana should co promote with PFL to allow for Ngannou vs Tom

Dana has denied us 2 or 3 super fights at heavyweight by playing games with Francis and Tom, in favour of Jon who refuses to even give us the fights we want to see.

Because of this the fans have not only been denied a lineal heavyweight bout between Tom and Jon but we also missed fights between Jon and Francis and potentially Francis vs Tom as well.

We have been fucked about for quite a few years now and have still been charged full PPV prices to see interim/paper championship bouts at heavyweight without any apologies from the UFC.

But Dana has one more chance to do it right, he could offer a one time deal to co promote with PFL to allow for Tom vs Francis to give the UFC a chance at bringing the lineal heavyweight belt back home (as well as rightfully offering Tom a real heavyweight title that he long has deserved not this interim nonsense).

Personally I will boycott paying for any UFC product (meaning I have just cancelled my fight pass) until some kind of an apology to this level is recieved. Make the fight happen Dana.

apology?
why would he allow tom to fight nganou who lost 2x and beat a no name HW?

thats 1-2 in his last 3 fights
gane also whooped nganous butt
 
How about you guys stop talking about it?

Either way.. Ngannou is 42.. Jones is old.. Heavyweight division is dead and its time to just move on. Lets say Aspinall beats Jones or Ngannou. What happens after that? He's still stuck in a wasteland of a division.

Lets talk about young prospects .. Or 170 matchups.. Or the future of Light Heavy.. Fucking Ilia and Jones (but really just Jones) taking up 90% of the bandwidth here.
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
How about you guys stop talking about it?

Either way.. Ngannou is 42.. Jones is old.. Heavyweight division is dead and its time to just move on. Lets say Aspinall beats Jones or Ngannou. What happens after that? He's still stuck in a wasteland of a division.

Lets talk about young prospects .. Or 170 matchups.. Or the future of Light Heavy.. Fucking Ilia and Jones (but really just Jones) taking up 90% of the bandwidth here.
Who knows what happens AFTER that. But if that doesn't happen NOW then what does happen NOW, we start calling up Mark Coleman to have a legacy fight with Tom?
 
I'd join you but Bilal Hasan is fighting on CFFC this weekend so now is not the time to be canceling fight pass.
 
Juzie said:
Who knows what happens AFTER that. But if that doesn't happen NOW then what does happen NOW, we start calling up Mark Coleman to have a legacy fight with Tom?
No you just accept the fact that heavyweight fucking blows. And lets talk about the weight classes that actually have some life to them...
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
No you just accept the fact that heavyweight fucking blows. And lets talk about the weight classes that actually have some life to them...
If everyone ducks everyone then none of them would have any life to them... check out 2022's 135lbs boxing division. Absolutely stacked on paper...but none of them fought each other until eventually they all got beat up by cans...
 
Juzie said:
If everyone ducks everyone then none of them would have any life to them... check out 2022's 135lbs boxing division. Absolutely stacked on paper...but none of them fought each other until eventually they all got beat up by cans...
Yeah but heavyweight just doesn't have any talent because Dana White doesn't pay shit.

Look you really wanna see a brackin heavyweight division? Tell Dana to start letting fighters take the shit he takes...
 
Lol, no the UFC will never to promoting,the closest the UFC was to co promoting was with M1, and M1 still wanted more.

I understand people frustrations, but Jones vs Aspinall is likely occurring before years end, if not Aspinall vs TBA for the undisputed tite. You people are running off hatred and emotions for the UFC, causing you to create scenarios on what the UFC should do, when in reality they probably already have a bout set up for Tom and or Jones granted he doesn’t retire.

By the way Ngannou is very very irrelevant at the moment, in both MMA & Boxing, but hey he made millions that’s all that matters, right.
 
Juzie said:
He's the lineal heavyweight champion. Both the current Dana belt holders are paper champs until the beat him. Jon moreso than Tom imo but it holds true for both.
Of course, but only we hardcore fans put any stock into any of that stuff. The casual fans don't give a shit about any of that, and that's who the UFC caters to.
 
  1. Zero chance the UFC co-promotes.
  2. There's a great irony is the UFC's refusal to co-promote, while simultaneously saying that the UFC makes all the big fights. Wildly incongruent concepts.
 
Ngannou as good as washed at this point...
one and one with Stipe, lost to Lewis like a bitch, Got embarrassed in boxing, abandoned the belt cause greedy (see previous point), only win since knee reconstruction is over a "Who's That?" over at PFL... why would UFC waste their time with him?
 
Juzie said:
Dana has denied us 2 or 3 super fights at heavyweight by playing games with Francis and Tom, in favour of Jon who refuses to even give us the fights we want to see.

Because of this the fans have not only been denied a lineal heavyweight bout between Tom and Jon but we also missed fights between Jon and Francis and potentially Francis vs Tom as well.

We have been fucked about for quite a few years now and have still been charged full PPV prices to see interim/paper championship bouts at heavyweight without any apologies from the UFC.

But Dana has one more chance to do it right, he could offer a one time deal to co promote with PFL to allow for Tom vs Francis to give the UFC a chance at bringing the lineal heavyweight belt back home (as well as rightfully offering Tom a real heavyweight title that he long has deserved not this interim nonsense).

Personally I will boycott paying for any UFC product (meaning I have just cancelled my fight pass) until some kind of an apology to this level is recieved. Make the fight happen Dana.

DO YOU WANT TO BE A FUCKING FIGHT PROMOTER?
Juzie said:
But Dana has one more chance to do it right, he could offer a one time deal to co promote with PFL to allow for Tom vs Francis to give the UFC a chance at bringing the lineal heavyweight belt back home.
<{nope}>

Come on Now Juzie, Why TF Not Francis Vs "HW champion" Jon Jones ?

Dana's Fake Gift of Gane "HW Belt" wasn't lovingly wrapped around Tom's waist, was it ?

We ALL remember when Jones called Francis out, safely, in his true cowardly way.

Francis Vs Jones Would Be THE Fight to break ALL PPV Sales Records.
 
Finding a way to bring Ngannou back and setup a UFC HW title fight between him and Tom before the end of the summer would be both hilarious and apropos.
 
