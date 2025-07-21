  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Opinion As a westerner, would you be pro-migrants or be anti-migrants, what are you ? [2025-Edition]

Ara tech

Ara tech

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 19, 2024
Messages
677
Reaction score
784
The first thing I will have to say is, I'm not living in the west and I'm not white.

For those who lives in the west, what are your opinions and toughts about migrants coming from the third world ?

If you are honest, migrants bring more cons than pros even if they bring both. The problem is that the right is often tied to racism, nazism, and white supremacy, and is thus lacking relevancy to solve social problems.

The example would be, in a pack of 10 migrants who entered a western country illegaly, let's say than one of them is a rapist, and he raped 9 women, the metrics and statistics could say that 9 women were raped and thus that they were 9 rapists when in reality only one exist. The bad elements among the migrants give them often a bad reputation. Whatever.

If the right is often blinded by racism, the left is jeopardized by the victim card, for example, if a black man is being ripped-off on a street, the crime which was a theft, could be labeled as a racist crime, when in reality, the thief only stole the black man because of his wallet, and not because of his skin color, and if he was white, the victim would have been stolen anyway, and that crime could be labeled as a racist crime, which is not, even if the thief was a black person robbing another black person.

Racism and victim card to see racism everywhere, is the illusions of modern politics in the west.

Would it be better if the west started to take care first of it's own population with stable and sustainable social programs ? First, before thinking of opening the door to all the misery of the world ?
It is a bit sad to see orphans dying from the cold on the streets, diving into trashes to survive, like stray cats and dogs, they would certainly need your money from your taxes, local citizens must come first according to me before foreigners.

It is impossible to handle migrants with opinions, especially stupid ones that are disconnected from reality. There is only one solution to handle migrants, actions. So, in other word, laws and their enforcement through law enforcements such as the police and the army. Identification, Selection and Deportation could be the winning formula. The very least would be to remove the non desirable bad ones from your country, no future will be found after all with rapists, terrorists and others non-civilized human-beings.

Migrants are a calculated plan led by western elites. In fact, if you were to ask, anyone of them in those higher circles, he would tell you this "It is not the third world of tomorrow who will be like the west of today, it is rather the west of tomorrow who will be like the third world of today"

One thing that is important to know, is that migrants bring more cons than pros even if they bring both, that was said before. Migrants in your western countries, benefit first the corporated giants, if you work for 30k dollars for a job 35 hours a week, you will have a migrant who was a former miner or builder, who would be willing to do your job for 10K dollars 60 hours a week. Simply because he is a tough guy who to who, the worst day of your life is better than the best day of his life,

Migrants will benefit the corporated giants, as they are leverage of using the misery of the world to bring and maintain the salaries extremely down, and adding extra working hours, which is beneficial to them. Work more to gain less will be the disgusting formula offered to the western citizens.

The corporated giants will not have to bring their corporations to the third world, as it is now the third world who is coming to them. The third world slave who in his attempt to escape misery will only end up at best as a modern slave, and thus his freedom will be incomplete. An irregular migrant who left the misery of the third world, would often find the same misery by being exploited and underpaid while working illegaly, and even if he were to be succesful and become a legalized citizen, he would only become a modern slave like the modern white man.

Migrants can benefit your country, especially for those who are talented with interesting skills, could support your country by being or by bringing external positivities, that is why talented migrants must be prioritized, as what men can bring on the table is not equal, some are simply more interesting to offer citizenship than others.

The language barrier is not really a problem, as all it takes is one generation of children for the barrier to be broken. And parents could be taught english in 2/3 years. When you see some countries, spending billions of dollars to welcome migrants, randomely, is crazy. Culture difference will not really create strifes, as all men on earth are almost the same in the age of the globalization, we all wear t-shirt & jeans, use the internet, using banks, driving cars, etc. Globalization is the culture. The risk of civil war because of migrants forming separated communities is a fake-theory supported by the racists linked to the right, as a civil war could occur between white men alone, the south against the north, the east against the west, civil wars can occur without even strangers in the equation.

Relevancy can be found with migrants, only if you select them by priority, and if you discard some who are not desirable. A doctor, or an engineer do not have the same value than a bum, it's a fact. If you have a budget of welcoming 10 migrants, and if your selection is random, you could say yes on paper to 10 bums and say no at the same time to 10 doctors, engineers, IT specialists, etc when it would have been wiser to accept 10 doctors/engineers than 10 bums. Some western countries, are doing it right now, and will do insane things, like offering residency to millions of migrants without even selecting them by priority.

When all it would have taken would have been a star system, 1 star for a bum, 2 stars for skillfull migrants, 3 stars for generational talents/important assets, and a red cross for migrants having ties to terrorism.

It is a mistake, give residency first to people who are valuable rather than it being given randomely. But in the end you can say whatever you want, a social program to handle migrants with a purpose to limit the cons that they bring and to amplify the pros that they bring, and a clever use of law enforcemenst is the only way. Death sentence for serious offenders must be applied as well as it is necessary to maintain the order.

The army is also one of the best way to assimilate integrate migrants.

Why migrants will cause chaos ?

More migrants = More population, migrants are known to make 4/5/6/7 kids per family for the most if not more.
Then you have AI, robots and machines emerging = Less need for men = Less jobs = Massive joblessness

Migrants = Overpopulation
AI and Robots = Less jobs

Overpopulation + less jobs = Massive joblessness

Massive joblessness = The collapse of welfare

Welfare will collapse under the weight of millions of unemployed men.

A futurologist that I know, said that, the west of tomorrow society will look like the society of an international airport. He said that long time ago and he was not wrong. An internationlized population, would be a necessary step for a world government after globalization which was already achieved. Theories like le grand remplacement, are false. Foreigners migrants will not replace white population, but simply blend in.

Poland nationalism will save it from migrants, how many rapes in Sweden, in the UK, how many crimes, murders in Spain and France ? Poland simply knew what was best for it, they knew that they could end-up like France and Sweden, with more cons than pros, they knew the game of welcoming migrants was not worth it, they simply did what was best for them. Poland won more out of closing it's borders to irrelugars migrants than what it would have won if welcoming them.

When you important the third world massively, you can only become the third world.

So what would you do to solve the issues given by migrants. What are the solutions ? Are you pro-migrants or anti-migrants ?
 
Pro migrants but only real actual migrants and it can't be considered racist to figure out if they are or not.

Strict requirements is also needed. Violent crime within 10 years of arriving and you get sent home and banned from ever entering again.

You go back on vacation to the country you fled from you are banned from coming back ever again.

You don't speak the local language fluently after three years you are deported and banned.

You are not allowed to have kids until you speak the local language fluently and have been self supporting for at least 3-5 years without interruptions. Practically impossible to see through but it's astounding the amount of migrants that enter and a few years later they have 5-6 kids all extremely close in age so they've just been popping out one after another.

Also no more one migrant is allowed in = family of 18 people is now also allowed immediately.
 
If I'm forced to read that I'm racist or nazi etc just because I don't want to pay for violent lazy thugs living in dreams or on my tax in prisons claiming liars claims that they are vetted muslims despite doesn't know Quran or stuff like this?

Sorry, parasites time long ago should had been ended.

I use as one from doctors ..arab and he is muslim living in EU. Doctor had helped me when I had big shit cos some complications from treatment for other stuff I had. As side effects....
Now he also is allowed to teach students and is able to do this in 5 languages...

Our local bishop ( I'm not muslim ) had allowed mosques in 1992 th... while they de iure weren't banned in 1900 ies too, just didn't had legal status. Now ofc 0 gov funding but yup all allowed since 1992 th.

We had " proud day " when in building in some area had been rised flag because it had been used by mormons and muslims. Day when parliament allowed offically. 1992 th.
In 1900 ies they weren't banned de Iure AFAIK and still just didn't had status.
Young mormon lad together with muslim lad had rised flag with slogan " long life freedom ".
 
I believe men from Iraq and Syria should have to show the same documentation as everyone else when entering Europe.

How racist.
 
BForrester said:
Same BS people complained about with Irish, Italian, and German immigrants in the late 18 and early 1900s.
People from civilised countries, with compatible cultures, came to America in the late 1800s.

You must now - 125 years later - accept feral, undocumented males from countries where women and gays are stoned to death and rape is a hobby rather than a crime.




brain-big-brain.gif
 
usernamee said:
Pro migrants but only real actual migrants and it can't be considered racist to figure out if they are or not.

Strict requirements is also needed. Violent crime within 10 years of arriving and you get sent home and banned from ever entering again.

You go back on vacation to the country you fled from you are banned from coming back ever again.

You don't speak the local language fluently after three years you are deported and banned.

You are not allowed to have kids until you speak the local language fluently and have been self supporting for at least 3-5 years without interruptions. Practically impossible to see through but it's astounding the amount of migrants that enter and a few years later they have 5-6 kids all extremely close in age so they've just been popping out one after another.

Also no more one migrant is allowed in = family of 18 people is now also allowed immediately.
Not bad. Do not agree with you go back on vacation to the country you fled from, but the rest make sense.

Technology could easily able social control of migrants, especially in the digital age. A no-more than 2 kids policy won't be necessary, as social studies have reported that migrants in general birth rate drop back to 2,1 children after the second generation.

You need bridges to handle migrants, not walls. If you were to reject them in anyway or limit their freedom, just do not let them get in from start. A policy of one migrant allowed in = family of 30 people is a bad policy, a non limited quota for children and a limited quota of 3 for adults should cut it, his parents and his wife, or her parents with her husband. The minimum.

If you were to ask me, most of what you said make sense, but I would say that, to prioritize them is what is of the utmost importance. Serious offenders within 10 years of arriving and you get back sent home and banned from ever entering again is certainly a good measure to take.

The first main problem with the handling of migrant, is selection, you could be a genius engineer and be rejected assylum, and be a terrorist bum and be allowed residency. There is no selection, take the best first if you were to take anything.

SandisLL said:
If I'm forced to read that I'm racist or nazi etc just because I don't want to pay for violent lazy thugs living in dreams or on my tax in prisons claiming liars claims that they are vetted muslims despite doesn't know Quran or stuff like this?

Sorry, parasites time long ago should had been ended.
I totally understand that you do not want your taxes money to finance some toxic bums useless to society and to themselves harming those who are useful, welfare will collapse soon anyway, with or without it's parasites.

The law is too soft, not resorting to death sentence for serious offenders, human-rights defending the right of the offender but never the right of the victim, it is what it is.

If you burn a Russian flag in russia as a migrant, you are killed by the crowd. And if you burn a chinese flag in China, as a migrant, you are as well killed by the crowd. In France nothing will happen to you, the same in Spain.

But if migrants were selected through technology mostly, and all the useless parasites thugs junkies sent back to the shit hole that they came from, you would not have to pay their welfare at all.
 
Well... it appears Democrats are back to wanting slaves



Reminder... Hunter was standing in for Daddy at meetings because Sleepy Joe was mental incapacitated through most of his term

Hunter Biden has joined White House meetings​

www.nbcnews.com

Hunter Biden has joined White House meetings as he stays close to the president post-debate

While he is regularly at the White House residence and events, it's unusual for the president's son to be in and around meetings his father is having with his team.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com
 
Croo67 said:
People from civilised countries, with compatible cultures, came to America in the late 1800s.

You must now - 125 years later - accept feral, undocumented males from countries where women and gays are stoned to death and rape is a hobby rather than a crime.
Some studies have shown and reported that rapes have skyrocketted with migrants, and that most of them are commited by migrants. They were not published due to being "Racist", and "Politically not correct" and "Spreading hatred".

A guy could be a rapist parasite, a mad serial killer or a crazy terrorist, a foreign spy, who is a wanted criminal in his country, going illegaly to your country, since his biometrics are not registred on any database, he is basically a ghost, no fingerprints, no-DNA, no facial recognition, he is less likely to get caught in whatever nefarious plot he schemed.

Migrants will always be first a security risk before being anything else. Poland policy is simply the best in europe.
 
Scerpi said:
Well... it appears Democrats are back to wanting slaves

Hunter Biden has joined White House meetings​

www.nbcnews.com

Hunter Biden has joined White House meetings as he stays close to the president post-debate

While he is regularly at the White House residence and events, it's unusual for the president's son to be in and around meetings his father is having with his team.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com
All it would take for a hotel company to bring employees to do the dirty jobs is an office in big cities of the third world, and to bring migrants legally with VISA and working contracts.

Hunter Biden is playing the card of the west utopia, migrants are human-beings, migrants are miserable in their country, they came here because they wanted a second chance, a better life, lalalalalala. Most migrants will not know true happiness, and often will be exploited in the west, and will often suffer from discrimination, racism, and simply isolation due to the language barrier, and will live in slums and guettos, fleeing the third world to end up in the third world. It's just not sunny there.

If you were to accept migrants, identify them, prioritize them based on their skills rarity and value, make quotas to avoid overpopulation, that is the least to be done which is not done at all.
 
BForrester said:
Same BS people complained about with Irish, Italian, and German immigrants in the late 18 and early 1900s.
The ones that came here and started the mafia? Yeah, what a racist complaint when all they had to do was wait 85 years for the organized crime ring to dissolve.

<JagsKiddingMe>
 
Look, it's pretty obvious there are good and bad migrants. Some actually have skills or desire to work hard, others just want to live on welfare. Some come from cultures that are mostly compatible and others come from cultures that are straight up hostile. The restrictions in the past, while racist to modern day sensitivities, were basically due to that.
It's just a fact that it's very unlikely migrants from Mexico will become terrorists, while it's not really surprising when migrants from Pakistan blow stuff up. These are both third world, somewhat poor countries, but one is better than the other.
So it's pretty obvious you need some kind of restriction and some countries will have laxer restrictions than others.
What happened in Europe due to the Arab Spring, was that millions of migrants, from countries that pose a very serious security risk due to a hostile culture and the presence of terrorist factions, were able to move to Europe without any kind of vetting.
Americans try to draw parallels with their migrants that come from Latin America, but there are none.

Having said that, while it's clear that having more people will cause an increase in GDP or avoid a fall in GDP due to low birth rates, I think the danger of a collapse of Western Europe due to low birth rates and the urgent need for migrants is overblown. So, I'm not against allowing migration from people that can claim a link to an European country or to people that have a skill in need, but I'm against open large scale migration and migratory waves from places at war to Europe.
 
Part of me agrees with Emma Lazarus:
Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"

Then part of me thinks Europe traded 6 million Jews for 20 million Muslims and that was a fucking horrible trade. It's like Californians moving and just wanting to change wherever they go into California all over again.
 
The elite only want illegal immigrants for slave labor to undercut the wages of citizens and to dilute their votes and power within their own country over time.

Immigration is great, but it should be a slow process done legally and with culturally compatible people. Just letting whoever the fuck walk over here unvetted at any quantity is insane
 
Ara tech said:
Not bad. Do not agree with you go back on vacation to the country you fled from, but the rest make sense.

Technology could easily able social control of migrants, especially in the digital age. A no-more than 2 kids policy won't be necessary, as social studies have reported that migrants in general birth rate drop back to 2,1 children after the second generation.

You need bridges to handle migrants, not walls. If you were to reject them in anyway or limit their freedom, just do not let them get in from start. A policy of one migrant allowed in = family of 30 people is a bad policy, a non limited quota for children and a limited quota of 3 for adults should cut it, his parents and his wife, or her parents with her husband. The minimum.

If you were to ask me, most of what you said make sense, but I would say that, to prioritize them is what is of the utmost importance. Serious offenders within 10 years of arriving and you get back sent home and banned from ever entering again is certainly a good measure to take.

The first main problem with the handling of migrant, is selection, you could be a genius engineer and be rejected assylum, and be a terrorist bum and be allowed residency. There is no selection, take the best first if you were to take anything.


I totally understand that you do not want your taxes money to finance some toxic bums useless to society and to themselves harming those who are useful, welfare will collapse soon anyway, with or without it's parasites.

The law is too soft, not resorting to death sentence for serious offenders, human-rights defending the right of the offender but never the right of the victim, it is what it is.

If you burn a Russian flag in russia as a migrant, you are killed by the crowd. And if you burn a chinese flag in China, as a migrant, you are as well killed by the crowd. In France nothing will happen to you, the same in Spain.

But if migrants were selected through technology mostly, and all the useless parasites thugs junkies sent back to the shit hole that they came from, you would not have to pay their welfare at all.
We had one " nice " incident ....hooligan had burned Bible in public area ( violation of laws about public safety by creating threat for health and safety by unauthorised items burning )...and after this he told police patrol that he will kill them.

Administrarive court had decided that will be enough with 400 + 5000 € fines....
While offender then had promised to kill judge and other shit.
Now he is in mental healthcare. With benefits and compensated meds prescr papers to calm down nerves.

Imagine what stuff had happened with him if he did this in Saudi Arabia with Quran?

I had been in muslim countries and a bit know about dressing codex and never had even visited mosques if didn't had been invited...

I don't come to teach others or post for $.
I had been in mosques and sinagogas because I had been invited and had followed dressing and behaviour codex.

Not like someone might dream that he might come in my home and instruct me how to spend my tax money and instruct me how O should think about God, my soul or how to use my VAT etc....
When we are giving pocket money for kids and they are purchasing groceries, they already are paying VAT in real life not dreams. There someone will instruct even these kids how this VAT should be used etc or these kids maybe doesn't have the same religion therefore automatically are peace of shit born to feed oppressed fresh newcomers?

We even do need immigants but not violent or aggrressive dreamers.
 
Of course not

But I see one wall im not in support of

reagan-president-reagan.gif
 
Pro migrant, for one simple reason: there was a single nation in the 19th and 20th century that was pro migrate and they out competed everyone in nearly every category you can measure.

Why change that?
 
Ara tech said:
The first thing I will have to say is, I'm not living in the west and I'm not white.

For those who lives in the west, what are your opinions and toughts about migrants coming from the third world ?

If you are honest, migrants bring more cons than pros even if they bring both. The problem is that the right is often tied to racism, nazism, and white supremacy, and is thus lacking relevancy to solve social problems.

The example would be, in a pack of 10 migrants who entered a western country illegaly, let's say than one of them is a rapist, and he raped 9 women, the metrics and statistics could say that 9 women were raped and thus that they were 9 rapists when in reality only one exist. The bad elements among the migrants give them often a bad reputation. Whatever.

If the right is often blinded by racism, the left is jeopardized by the victim card, for example, if a black man is being ripped-off on a street, the crime which was a theft, could be labeled as a racist crime, when in reality, the thief only stole the black man because of his wallet, and not because of his skin color, and if he was white, the victim would have been stolen anyway, and that crime could be labeled as a racist crime, which is not, even if the thief was a black person robbing another black person.

Racism and victim card to see racism everywhere, is the illusions of modern politics in the west.

Would it be better if the west started to take care first of it's own population with stable and sustainable social programs ? First, before thinking of opening the door to all the misery of the world ?
It is a bit sad to see orphans dying from the cold on the streets, diving into trashes to survive, like stray cats and dogs, they would certainly need your money from your taxes, local citizens must come first according to me before foreigners.

It is impossible to handle migrants with opinions, especially stupid ones that are disconnected from reality. There is only one solution to handle migrants, actions. So, in other word, laws and their enforcement through law enforcements such as the police and the army. Identification, Selection and Deportation could be the winning formula. The very least would be to remove the non desirable bad ones from your country, no future will be found after all with rapists, terrorists and others non-civilized human-beings.

Migrants are a calculated plan led by western elites. In fact, if you were to ask, anyone of them in those higher circles, he would tell you this "It is not the third world of tomorrow who will be like the west of today, it is rather the west of tomorrow who will be like the third world of today"

One thing that is important to know, is that migrants bring more cons than pros even if they bring both, that was said before. Migrants in your western countries, benefit first the corporated giants, if you work for 30k dollars for a job 35 hours a week, you will have a migrant who was a former miner or builder, who would be willing to do your job for 10K dollars 60 hours a week. Simply because he is a tough guy who to who, the worst day of your life is better than the best day of his life,

Migrants will benefit the corporated giants, as they are leverage of using the misery of the world to bring and maintain the salaries extremely down, and adding extra working hours, which is beneficial to them. Work more to gain less will be the disgusting formula offered to the western citizens.

The corporated giants will not have to bring their corporations to the third world, as it is now the third world who is coming to them. The third world slave who in his attempt to escape misery will only end up at best as a modern slave, and thus his freedom will be incomplete. An irregular migrant who left the misery of the third world, would often find the same misery by being exploited and underpaid while working illegaly, and even if he were to be succesful and become a legalized citizen, he would only become a modern slave like the modern white man.

Migrants can benefit your country, especially for those who are talented with interesting skills, could support your country by being or by bringing external positivities, that is why talented migrants must be prioritized, as what men can bring on the table is not equal, some are simply more interesting to offer citizenship than others.

The language barrier is not really a problem, as all it takes is one generation of children for the barrier to be broken. And parents could be taught english in 2/3 years. When you see some countries, spending billions of dollars to welcome migrants, randomely, is crazy. Culture difference will not really create strifes, as all men on earth are almost the same in the age of the globalization, we all wear t-shirt & jeans, use the internet, using banks, driving cars, etc. Globalization is the culture. The risk of civil war because of migrants forming separated communities is a fake-theory supported by the racists linked to the right, as a civil war could occur between white men alone, the south against the north, the east against the west, civil wars can occur without even strangers in the equation.

Relevancy can be found with migrants, only if you select them by priority, and if you discard some who are not desirable. A doctor, or an engineer do not have the same value than a bum, it's a fact. If you have a budget of welcoming 10 migrants, and if your selection is random, you could say yes on paper to 10 bums and say no at the same time to 10 doctors, engineers, IT specialists, etc when it would have been wiser to accept 10 doctors/engineers than 10 bums. Some western countries, are doing it right now, and will do insane things, like offering residency to millions of migrants without even selecting them by priority.

When all it would have taken would have been a star system, 1 star for a bum, 2 stars for skillfull migrants, 3 stars for generational talents/important assets, and a red cross for migrants having ties to terrorism.

It is a mistake, give residency first to people who are valuable rather than it being given randomely. But in the end you can say whatever you want, a social program to handle migrants with a purpose to limit the cons that they bring and to amplify the pros that they bring, and a clever use of law enforcemenst is the only way. Death sentence for serious offenders must be applied as well as it is necessary to maintain the order.

The army is also one of the best way to assimilate integrate migrants.

Why migrants will cause chaos ?

More migrants = More population, migrants are known to make 4/5/6/7 kids per family for the most if not more.
Then you have AI, robots and machines emerging = Less need for men = Less jobs = Massive joblessness

Migrants = Overpopulation
AI and Robots = Less jobs

Overpopulation + less jobs = Massive joblessness

Massive joblessness = The collapse of welfare

Welfare will collapse under the weight of millions of unemployed men.

A futurologist that I know, said that, the west of tomorrow society will look like the society of an international airport. He said that long time ago and he was not wrong. An internationlized population, would be a necessary step for a world government after globalization which was already achieved. Theories like le grand remplacement, are false. Foreigners migrants will not replace white population, but simply blend in.

Poland nationalism will save it from migrants, how many rapes in Sweden, in the UK, how many crimes, murders in Spain and France ? Poland simply knew what was best for it, they knew that they could end-up like France and Sweden, with more cons than pros, they knew the game of welcoming migrants was not worth it, they simply did what was best for them. Poland won more out of closing it's borders to irrelugars migrants than what it would have won if welcoming them.

When you important the third world massively, you can only become the third world.

So what would you do to solve the issues given by migrants. What are the solutions ? Are you pro-migrants or anti-migrants ?
I skimmed, I could say a lot but there's no point and I'm not giving a dissertation on a cock fighting website. I think I got the idea well enough from these two statements:

"If you are honest, migrants bring more cons than pros even if they bring both."

"Relevancy can be found with migrants, only if you select them by priority, and if you discard some who are not desirable. A doctor, or an engineer do not have the same value than a bum, it's a fact."

Gave the game away there. The rest is fluff.
 
