The first thing I will have to say is, I'm not living in the west and I'm not white.



For those who lives in the west, what are your opinions and toughts about migrants coming from the third world ?



If you are honest, migrants bring more cons than pros even if they bring both. The problem is that the right is often tied to racism, nazism, and white supremacy, and is thus lacking relevancy to solve social problems.



The example would be, in a pack of 10 migrants who entered a western country illegaly, let's say than one of them is a rapist, and he raped 9 women, the metrics and statistics could say that 9 women were raped and thus that they were 9 rapists when in reality only one exist. The bad elements among the migrants give them often a bad reputation. Whatever.



If the right is often blinded by racism, the left is jeopardized by the victim card, for example, if a black man is being ripped-off on a street, the crime which was a theft, could be labeled as a racist crime, when in reality, the thief only stole the black man because of his wallet, and not because of his skin color, and if he was white, the victim would have been stolen anyway, and that crime could be labeled as a racist crime, which is not, even if the thief was a black person robbing another black person.



Racism and victim card to see racism everywhere, is the illusions of modern politics in the west.



Would it be better if the west started to take care first of it's own population with stable and sustainable social programs ? First, before thinking of opening the door to all the misery of the world ?

It is a bit sad to see orphans dying from the cold on the streets, diving into trashes to survive, like stray cats and dogs, they would certainly need your money from your taxes, local citizens must come first according to me before foreigners.



It is impossible to handle migrants with opinions, especially stupid ones that are disconnected from reality. There is only one solution to handle migrants, actions. So, in other word, laws and their enforcement through law enforcements such as the police and the army. Identification, Selection and Deportation could be the winning formula. The very least would be to remove the non desirable bad ones from your country, no future will be found after all with rapists, terrorists and others non-civilized human-beings.



Migrants are a calculated plan led by western elites. In fact, if you were to ask, anyone of them in those higher circles, he would tell you this "It is not the third world of tomorrow who will be like the west of today, it is rather the west of tomorrow who will be like the third world of today"



One thing that is important to know, is that migrants bring more cons than pros even if they bring both, that was said before. Migrants in your western countries, benefit first the corporated giants, if you work for 30k dollars for a job 35 hours a week, you will have a migrant who was a former miner or builder, who would be willing to do your job for 10K dollars 60 hours a week. Simply because he is a tough guy who to who, the worst day of your life is better than the best day of his life,



Migrants will benefit the corporated giants, as they are leverage of using the misery of the world to bring and maintain the salaries extremely down, and adding extra working hours, which is beneficial to them. Work more to gain less will be the disgusting formula offered to the western citizens.



The corporated giants will not have to bring their corporations to the third world, as it is now the third world who is coming to them. The third world slave who in his attempt to escape misery will only end up at best as a modern slave, and thus his freedom will be incomplete. An irregular migrant who left the misery of the third world, would often find the same misery by being exploited and underpaid while working illegaly, and even if he were to be succesful and become a legalized citizen, he would only become a modern slave like the modern white man.



Migrants can benefit your country, especially for those who are talented with interesting skills, could support your country by being or by bringing external positivities, that is why talented migrants must be prioritized, as what men can bring on the table is not equal, some are simply more interesting to offer citizenship than others.



The language barrier is not really a problem, as all it takes is one generation of children for the barrier to be broken. And parents could be taught english in 2/3 years. When you see some countries, spending billions of dollars to welcome migrants, randomely, is crazy. Culture difference will not really create strifes, as all men on earth are almost the same in the age of the globalization, we all wear t-shirt & jeans, use the internet, using banks, driving cars, etc. Globalization is the culture. The risk of civil war because of migrants forming separated communities is a fake-theory supported by the racists linked to the right, as a civil war could occur between white men alone, the south against the north, the east against the west, civil wars can occur without even strangers in the equation.



Relevancy can be found with migrants, only if you select them by priority, and if you discard some who are not desirable. A doctor, or an engineer do not have the same value than a bum, it's a fact. If you have a budget of welcoming 10 migrants, and if your selection is random, you could say yes on paper to 10 bums and say no at the same time to 10 doctors, engineers, IT specialists, etc when it would have been wiser to accept 10 doctors/engineers than 10 bums. Some western countries, are doing it right now, and will do insane things, like offering residency to millions of migrants without even selecting them by priority.



When all it would have taken would have been a star system, 1 star for a bum, 2 stars for skillfull migrants, 3 stars for generational talents/important assets, and a red cross for migrants having ties to terrorism.



It is a mistake, give residency first to people who are valuable rather than it being given randomely. But in the end you can say whatever you want, a social program to handle migrants with a purpose to limit the cons that they bring and to amplify the pros that they bring, and a clever use of law enforcemenst is the only way. Death sentence for serious offenders must be applied as well as it is necessary to maintain the order.



The army is also one of the best way to assimilate integrate migrants.



Why migrants will cause chaos ?



More migrants = More population, migrants are known to make 4/5/6/7 kids per family for the most if not more.

Then you have AI, robots and machines emerging = Less need for men = Less jobs = Massive joblessness



Migrants = Overpopulation

AI and Robots = Less jobs



Overpopulation + less jobs = Massive joblessness



Massive joblessness = The collapse of welfare



Welfare will collapse under the weight of millions of unemployed men.



A futurologist that I know, said that, the west of tomorrow society will look like the society of an international airport. He said that long time ago and he was not wrong. An internationlized population, would be a necessary step for a world government after globalization which was already achieved. Theories like le grand remplacement, are false. Foreigners migrants will not replace white population, but simply blend in.



Poland nationalism will save it from migrants, how many rapes in Sweden, in the UK, how many crimes, murders in Spain and France ? Poland simply knew what was best for it, they knew that they could end-up like France and Sweden, with more cons than pros, they knew the game of welcoming migrants was not worth it, they simply did what was best for them. Poland won more out of closing it's borders to irrelugars migrants than what it would have won if welcoming them.



When you important the third world massively, you can only become the third world.



So what would you do to solve the issues given by migrants. What are the solutions ? Are you pro-migrants or anti-migrants ?