As a vegetarian/vegan do you sometimes eat meat at all?

Panmisiek

Panmisiek

Banned
Banned
Joined
Dec 19, 2015
Messages
2,915
Reaction score
1
As a meat eater myself I dont mind a veggie burger or any other meals purely being vegetarian or vegan.

So yeah, I wonder whether it is also a case with vegans and vegetarians.
 
Owen-Wilson-WTF.gif
 
I'm not gay but I don't mind the occasional dick in my ass.
 
TS clearly has no idea what a vegetarian is.
 
being a "vegan or vegetarian" but also eating meat once in a while would be like saying I'm straight but occasionally i liked getting banged by dudes lmao
 
Very different. A peanut butter sandwich (in most cases) is a vegan meal. Carrots and Hummus is a vegan Snack. Rice and Beans with Platanos is Vegan as well... You get the idea. It's very easy to eat "Vegan" by accident. For a Vegan, you know for sure if your eating meat. And it's a choice, not an accident. Which at that point, are not Vegan. Just someone who eats mainly veggies.

If one claims to be Vegan, they truly do not consume meat. Unless they do it for the hipster vag...
 
Lol nope. I didn't go vegetarian because of taste/health.
 
sen2two said:
Very different. A peanut butter sandwich (in most cases) is a vegan meal. Carrots and Hummus is a vegan Snack. Rice and Beans with Platanos is Vegan as well... You get the idea. It's very easy to eat "Vegan" by accident. For a Vegan, you know for sure if your eating meat. And it's a choice, not an accident.

If one claims to be Vegan, they truly do not consume meat. Unless they do it for the hipster vag...
Click to expand...

What am saying Is that I got vegetarian friend of mine and he said when he is camping once or twice a year he gets a chance of eating meat for simple supply reasons. Most canned food is a meat in my country. But when he is at home with family, you will never see him eating meat.
 
Panmisiek said:
What am saying Is that I got vegetarian friend of mine and he said when he is camping once or twice a year he gets a chance of eating meat for simple supply reasons. Most canned food is a meat in my country. But when he is at home with family, you will never see him eating meat.
Click to expand...

I'm sure the answers vary wildly. Some people are going to be extremely strict, but I've known lots of people that are generally vegetarian when preparing their own foods but if over for a meal at a relatives will eat whats given.

I doubt there are enough vegetables on sherdog to get a meaningful answer
 
Svithjod said:
Lol nope. I didn't go vegetarian because of taste/health.
Click to expand...

I went vegan for the animals nearly 4 years ago. Best decision I've ever made. The documentary Earthlings is some powerful stuff. Did you go vegetarian for the same reason?
 
I eat vegan probably 5 days a week, but don't call myself vegan. I'm just trying to reduce my meat intake. If I were to actually say I was vegan, that would pretty much be a guarantee that I don't eat meat of any kind, ever.
 
EmpireShallFall said:
I went vegan for the animals nearly 4 years ago. Best decision I've ever made. The documentary Earthlings is some powerful stuff. Did you go vegetarian for the same reason?
Click to expand...
Yup, basically. I haven't seen Earthlings though, but of course I know all about how it works anyway. It's three years ago for me, I couldn't stand living with myself eating any more of these animals.
 
Im a pescatarian but mostly vegetarian, might eat a sea creature once a month when I'm not consuming large amounts of calories. I don't give a shit about labels though and like to call myself a "fair weather vegetarian" because it rustles people who care about labels...

More to the point, I will eat a bite of venison or a little kielbasa at a family gathering, or maybe soup with chicken broth at a resteraunt, i Just don't buy meat or cook with it. But again, don't care about labels...
 
I'm totally drug-free...

...minus the occasional party where I use coke and black-tar heroine. But it's only sometimes, so I can still take the label, right?
 
I know a vegetarian who does occasionally eat meat. The reason he gave up meat was due to the conditions the animals are kept in and how they are killed (in some cases). Bassically he's against the farming industry but will partake if he is convinced then meat is sourced from somewhere that lives up to his ethical standards. I've never seen him eat meat however and I know he hasn't done in the time ive known him (6 years)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,588
Messages
56,205,068
Members
175,107
Latest member
AntMcQueen

Share this page

Back
Top