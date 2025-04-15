As a straight man, is it acceptable to go to the tanning salon?

What?if yuh do it jus' fi look tan den ting mad sus
but if yuh flex pon di stage in yuh banana hammock den dats ok proud of u king u killin' it
As long as you don't get your asshole waxed in the same sessionSome friends thinks It's sus?
What's Sherbros view on this?
fck....As long as you don't get your asshole waxed in the same session
ahh sorry ahaha I have forget you was not speak in traditional Canadan language #MyBadWhat?
ahh sorry ahaha I have forget you was not speak in traditional Canadan language #MyBad
Tanning this was quite sus if not you was compete in Bodybuilding spectacle
Pretty sure there are a bunch of gay dudes who don't use a tanning salon because it's too gay for them.
Well... at least I made a mean face when posting myself there on IG.No...
Some friends thinks It's sus?
What's Sherbros view on this?