As a straight man, is it acceptable to go to the tanning salon?

if yuh do it jus' fi look tan den ting mad sus 💯🦇🍵♂️

but if yuh flex pon di stage in yuh banana hammock den dats ok proud of u king u killin' it 🫵🏿👑
 
Do what you want ffs. I can't imagine having such a fragile sense of masculinity. I don't go to tanning beds myself because I spend a lot (probably too much) time in the sun, but I don't give a flying fuck if another man does.
 
Any time you ask Sherdog a question that starts with "As a straight man, is it acceptable to...." you already know the answer.

rydoggrafix-seinfeld.gif
 
Who cares what other people think? I did it before going down south to try to get a base tan because I burn so easily. I probably won’t do it again though
 
I used to go tanning because some chick I was seeing tanned a lot. It was part of courtship. I think I stopped when I bumped into people and they were asking if I went on vacation.
 
I've used Tanning Salons before and Sherdog mostly agrees that I'm a hetero icon
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,597
Messages
57,173,357
Members
175,564
Latest member
mrmucki6

Share this page

Back
Top