As a long-time observer of Bones Jones

Love him or hate him, Jon Jones is still the best to ever do it—at least up until now.





Back in the late 2000s, when he was coming up, he was operating on such a different level that he made elite fighters look average. This wasn’t during a weak era either—this was the UFC’s golden age, when legends like Anderson Silva, GSP, Machida, and Jose Aldo were in their prime. Until Jones faced Gustafsson, he was virtually untouchable. Outside of a single clean shot from a prime Machida that didn’t faze him, he dominated everyone.





This isn’t nostalgia talking. It’s just the truth—Jones was head and shoulders above Anderson, GSP, and anyone else in the UFC’s most competitive era. I genuinely believe the fame and money dulled his edge. He was that good—so good that he didn’t need to push himself to the limit to win, and that mindset caught up with him in fights against Gustafsson, OSP, Smith, Santos, and Reyes.





Jones trained only as hard as he needed to, and for most of his career, that was still more than enough. From everything I’ve seen since 1999, he’s the most complete fighter the sport has ever seen—no glaring weaknesses, and such a natural in the cage that it almost looked effortless.





Was he the best role model or ambassador for the sport? Definitely not. But in terms of raw talent, dominance, and ability, Jon Jones has been the GOAT—at least until 2025.





And this isn’t coming from a fanboy. I’ve always been a die-hard GSP and Anderson Silva supporter. But facts are facts.





Maybe Tom Aspinall could beat him today—but time catches up with everyone. Still, no one in UFC history has ever been 10 to 15 years ahead of their peers the way Jones was.





That’s greatness.