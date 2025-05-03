As a Canadian, it just struck me how large some states are.

fishbisquit
I have been to maybe 25 states. Driven through them. But I have never considered any states all that big. I guess mostly because I live Canada and have done a ton of travelling here. Anyhow, was watching a movie and a road sign in Cali showed up. I thought the number seemed big, but I looked it up and it was correct. I then compared Cali to Ontario and I had no clue it was that big. So then I was looking at Texas vs other countries in the world. Texas is pretty damn big vs a lot of other countries. I have always lived in Ontario which is monstrous in size, so I guess I never really bothered knowing the actual sizes of individual states.