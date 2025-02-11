  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Artur is still in Canada, bad sign?

Based on his social media. What gives? We’re only like 10 days out from the fight and he’s attending benefit receptions thousands of miles from the fight location meanwhile Bivol has been doing his entire camp in Turkey (same timezone as Saudi) and seems to be keeping a lower profile. Apparently there’s also a camera crew following Beterviev everywhere making some sort of documentary. I originally picked Beterbiev to win the rematch (had Bivol winning the first fight), but I dunno, from the outside it looks like Bivol is taking the prep more seriously and Artur seems to be finally basking in the recognition he’s long deserved.
 
I had Beter edging him out in the first dance, but I felt like he benefitted from Bivol respecting his power so much. I think Bivol knows what’s in front of him this time, makes the adjustments. Really want to see Artur repeat, but I think Bivol is gonna force the trilogy, and wins the best of 3. Gut feeling.

(So put money on Artur by KO because my gut has been giving me indigestion lately)
 
From a purely sporting standpoint i actually think Artur has more room to adjust, so I favored him to win the rematch. I think he’ll have more mobility this time (was coming off knee surgery) and I think Bivol’s speed & assertiveness with the combos took Beterviev by surprise. But it honestly doesn’t look like Artur is taking this camp as seriously as he usually does. The time zone difference is huge, going to Saudi barely more than a week before the fight is NOT good.
 
Bivol looks that still is under Eddie. Cos he knew that Busasi can't be champ here.
U.K business scene usual.
To have fear from over the hill uncle post covid and post rehab?
 
both of these guys are pretty old now to be competing at the very top in the division they are in, i liked Bivols work better in the first fight but the decision could have one either way

I dont mind who wins the rematch, i just hope its a good fight
 
Bet is uncle post rehab ...even then there are problems?
Nice ofc.
Business in British souce nothing special?
 
How many hours between the 2 time zones?
 
If Bivol decides to respect Beterbiev’s power less this time, he will get knocked out.
 
Beterbiev looked normal vs Bivol, he wasn’t just walking through the younger rival like everyone else. Besides, Artur is way too technical to safely box, he needs to be met head on in spurts. Bivol can do exactly that, pacing himself and win the boxing match as well. He needs to be confident and willing to trade in a vicious fight as much as fence in the boxing match. What would be the point of throwing any less than the kitchen sink this time around? No more rematches if you lose. It’s now or never.
 
I guess there’s no path to victory for Bivol then: stay cautious and lose by points or trade punches and get knocked out.

Could also be a combination of both: Bivol goes on the offense, gets knocked down and switches to survival mode for the rest of the fight.
 
I agree with this view but you have to wonder if respecting his power is what kept him in the fight. He was the one in there feeling the punches and decided keeping his guard up was more important than staying busy and giving the guy more opportunities to land. I do think Bivol will be busier because he knows he needs to be and I don't think he's there just for a payday. It should be a solid fight no matter which way it goes.
 
Yeah, that's true, but the more you throw the more you give the puncher his chance.
 
Or he can take the risk throwing more and win the fight. Gave you the like for your previous post but boy do you seem like a know-it-all...
 
I think bivol take it this time … and will indeed force a trilogy
 
I’m so looking forward to it. Don’t get me wrong, I am big fan of Beterbiev and want him to win, just almost 40 myself and boy does it influence me a little bit here
 
Artur isn't in Saudi yet? That's concerning. He better get his ass there now so that he can get acclimated. Supposedly Bivol plans to be busier and more aggressive this time. Beterbiev himself plans to be more aggressive and more physical than in the last fight. My thoughts on that are below.
The one punch that I thought would get Bivol in trouble was the overhand right by Beterbiev. Anytime an opponent pushed Beterbiev back, he times then coming in with an overhand right. It's sneaky as hell and he has hurt many guys with this move. I wondered if Bivol would get caught with it and he did. It certainly backed him up, but unlike other guys, he didn't get hurt much less dropped.

Bivol has felt the power and he's less afraid and he's a defensive wizard so he'll be ready that shot. He doesn't get caught twice with the same punch like that. He didn't get caught again after getting stunned by that huge right hand by Smith. I don't think he caught with that right hand again by Beterbiev in the first fight.
 
