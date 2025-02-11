Artur is still in Canada, bad sign?

moosaev
Based on his social media. What gives? We’re only like 10 days out from the fight and he’s attending benefit receptions thousands of miles from the fight location meanwhile Bivol has been doing his entire camp in Turkey (same timezone as Saudi) and seems to be keeping a lower profile. Apparently there’s also a camera crew following Beterviev everywhere making some sort of documentary. I originally picked Beterbiev to win the rematch (had Bivol winning the first fight), but I dunno, from the outside it looks like Bivol is taking the prep more seriously and Artur seems to be finally basking in the recognition he’s long deserved.