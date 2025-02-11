Artur is still in Canada, bad sign?

The one punch that I thought would get Bivol in trouble was the overhand right by Beterbiev. Anytime an opponent pushed Beterbiev back, he times then coming in with an overhand right. It's sneaky as hell and he has hurt many guys with this move. I wondered if Bivol would get caught with it and he did. It certainly backed him up, but unlike other guys, he didn't get hurt much less dropped.



Bivol has felt the power and he's less afraid and he's a defensive wizard so he'll be ready that shot. He doesn't get caught twice with the same punch like that. He didn't get caught again after getting stunned by that huge right hand by Smith. I don't think he caught with that right hand again by Beterbiev in the first fight.