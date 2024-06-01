BoxerMaurits
Can not wait!
Earlier than expected if you ask me. I thought this fight would see the tail-end of 2024.Can't wait
Yup. Especially after Beterbiev suffered a ruptured meniscus. I'd have figured it'd be in late November or December but October it is.Earlier than expected if you ask me. I thought this fight would see the tail-end of 2024.
4 more months, let’s get it!
Jup.Yup. Especially after Beterbiev suffered a ruptured meniscus. I'd have figured it'd be in late November or December but October it is.
I've still got Beterbiev but between his recent knee injury and Bivol taking out his last opponent I think the fight may be a little closer than I previously thought.Jup.
Who you got bro?