News Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Undisputed Light-heavyweight title fight rescheduled for October 12 in Saudi Arabia

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    8
Hell yeah let's get it!!
Hard fight to pick..
Bivol is more active, and apparently more healthy and/or balanced with his training, when compared to Beterbievs history of injury. I think Beterbiev trains too hard maybe? Or the age thing.
Artur obviously has the power advantage. He's also more tenacious when he fights... more active with filling the gaps as it were. Yet Bivol gets after it, he has excellent footwork and knows how to close the distance very well. Can't wait to see it!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Beterbiev vs C. Smith 10 PM ET 1/13 ESPN / ESPN+
24 25 26
Replies
517
Views
13K
Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Kovalev's "Man Bag"

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,525
Messages
55,635,642
Members
174,864
Latest member
Cauã masagão

Share this page

Back
Top