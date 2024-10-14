BoxerMaurits
First fight could’ve gone either way imo…
Last edited:
I picked Biev the first time and will pick him a second time. Beterbiev is p4p the hardest hitter in boxing history. One has to be head and shoulders above him technique-wise to overcome that.
I also picked him to win and will be picking him again. Only this time he'll actually have more time to recover with his knee. He only had 5 months or less last time. That's a very quick turnaround. Too quick according to a lot of people I've talked to about a ruptured meniscus that required surgery. I think he'll go to the body much more this time. Bivol was feeling those shots.
He won't but he should. Bivol waited him out for years and still lost.Beterbiev is gonna dodge it. He knows Bivol has his number.
Not just a decline in speed but overall reflexes and reaction time. Your durability (punch resistance) will also decline with age. My point though was that they should've fought several years ago. The only reason they didn't is because Bivol dragged his feet. It wasn't until Beterbiev looked like he might be starting to slip (Yarde fight) that they signed to fight him. It's important to note that the fight was already a done deal before Beterbiev looked great in demolishing Callum Smith.
Beterbiev relies more on the latter for his style of boxing.
Beterbiev might just walk through Bivol's punches now that he can tank them without even flinching when that guard is up.
The first time I saw Beterbiev I said, "WOW, that's definitely gonna be the man to beat of the division" total first impression, his power and no bullshit demeanor was that telling, pretty much knew we had a thoroughbred on our hands. Been a frustrating wait since then initially seeing him hit the scene, been curious about who's who at LHW for a loooong time, but it is all that much sweeter that even at 39 Beterbiev was STILL able to prove the danger of his power! And it proved so critical in the outcome of the fight.
Beterbiev and Foreman don’t even throw power punches. All their punches hurt. Even arm punches, pitty-patter punches or blocked punches that look like they shouldn’t hurt still hurt.
What makes Beterbiev even more impressive is that he’s 2 weight classes lighter than Foreman. A LHW shouldn’t be able to punch that hard without even trying.
I was sold on Beterbiev after the Gvozdyk fight. Gvozdyk outboxed him for most of the fight but still got broken down because fighting Biev is like fighting a guy with loaded gloves. The human body can't handle such punishment.
I noticed that with him clear back in the amateurs. The shot he dropped Usyk with to the body didn't even look like much. Canelo doesn't just swing for the fences he also steps in with his shots a lot of the time. That will add momentum to his shots. He was throwing bombs against Bivol but telegraphing them. You're not going to hit a fighter so defensively blessed with a bomb like that unless they switch off for a split second like he did against Joe Smith. Bivol rarely makes such a mistake.He doesn’t have to load up the shot to hurt someone. Bivol spoke about how Canelo may have hit him harder with a single shot but that’s because Canelo hits with all his power , beterbiev doesn’t load up at all and every combo hurts
Beterbiev is gonna dodge it. He knows Bivol has his number.