News Artur Beterbiev vs Deon Nicholson set for The Ring IV in Riyadh on November 22

Who wins?

  • Artur Beterbiev

    Votes: 4 100.0%

  • Deon Nicholson

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
BoxerMaurits said:
Biev not happy with Bivol:

That's understandable. He's in his 40s now so he should stay active in the meantime. I think he'll eventually get the trilogy but Bivol will probably make him wait a while. There's nothing he can do about it.
 
