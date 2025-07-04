Artists With "Potential" who continue to disappoint you.

Nameless Ghoul
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2014
- Messages
- 11,116
- Reaction score
- 6,803
If you know my posts I largely couldn't care less about that genre, but Lady Gaga "Bad Romance" is a banger. Also, I'm disappointed with her career arc. I've found her image interesting from the start, found appeal musically with that specific song, (nothing in between) that song from A Star Is Born, and her album Joanne were more "stripped down" (along with working with Tony Bennett), it seemed like she was aging gracefully as an artist into her "next phase"...and nope.
Also I'm fully aware she played the Super Bowl halftime show, is an icon, but really she has the ability to make things that could "last", but instead pumps out soulless trash because it's easier.
Also I'm fully aware she played the Super Bowl halftime show, is an icon, but really she has the ability to make things that could "last", but instead pumps out soulless trash because it's easier.