Artists With "Potential" who continue to disappoint you.

Sam Smith is a very gifted singer. It's too bad he sings the same contemporary faux soul pop-R&B power ballad schlockbecause he broke through with a great hit that managed to stand out from the rest in the vein. I just imagine what he could be putting out there with his vocal talent if he had the depth that someone like Marvin Gaye or Bill Withers had considering this introduction to the world:But I'm perhaps more frustrated with John Legend than anyone else. If you're a fan of R&B, go back and listen to his first album (the second album was also great). When that came out, I really thought I was witnessing the birth of this generation's Marvin Gaye: the giant of Neo-Soul. So it's been surreal for me, someone who adored him since day 1 over twenty years ago when he released that first album, to watch his star rise meteorically: coinciding inversely with the quality of the music. His fame just kept going up, up, up. The music's quality has just gone down, down, down.He went from the raw, naked brilliance of this:To painfully over-polished vapid dance club horsepoo like this: