Artists With "Potential" who continue to disappoint you.

If you know my posts I largely couldn't care less about that genre, but Lady Gaga "Bad Romance" is a banger. Also, I'm disappointed with her career arc. I've found her image interesting from the start, found appeal musically with that specific song, (nothing in between) that song from A Star Is Born, and her album Joanne were more "stripped down" (along with working with Tony Bennett), it seemed like she was aging gracefully as an artist into her "next phase"...and nope.

Also I'm fully aware she played the Super Bowl halftime show, is an icon, but really she has the ability to make things that could "last", but instead pumps out soulless trash because it's easier.
 
I completely disagree with your take on Lady Gaga. All her piano tracks are the bomb and the last two albums have some straight bangers. Her only bad album was Artpop.

I would nominate Haim. I loved their first EPs and album, enough that I saw them live like 5 or 6 times before/during that album release era. Their 2nd albunm was bland meh. I loved the third album. Their 4th album is commercialized bland meh.
 
Trivium, The Crusade was a great album but since then I've never really enjoyed an album. Always listen to their new ones, have seen them live at a few festivals, they just always seem lame to me.
 
Marilyn Manson kinda ran out of shit to say after Mechanical Animals. If he had overdosed or suicided right after that album, imagine the blemishless, perfect career hahah.

All the stuff after that has been this introspective stuff that just isnt that interesting.

I dont blame him for continuing obviously, and he does have a very loyal fanbase, but the clear decline happened after MA.
 
Sam Smith is a very gifted singer. It's too bad he sings the same contemporary faux soul pop-R&B power ballad schlock over and over and over because he broke through with a great hit that managed to stand out from the rest in the vein. I just imagine what he could be putting out there with his vocal talent if he had the depth that someone like Marvin Gaye or Bill Withers had considering this introduction to the world:


But I'm perhaps more frustrated with John Legend than anyone else. If you're a fan of R&B, go back and listen to his first album (the second album was also great). When that came out, I really thought I was witnessing the birth of this generation's Marvin Gaye: the giant of Neo-Soul. So it's been surreal for me, someone who adored him since day 1 over twenty years ago when he released that first album, to watch his star rise meteorically: coinciding inversely with the quality of the music. His fame just kept going up, up, up. The music's quality has just gone down, down, down.

He went from the raw, naked brilliance of this:


To painfully over-polished vapid dance club horsepoo like this:

star-trek-next-generation.gif
 
